कोविड 19:27 नए केस मिले, इससे 3 गुणा ठीक संक्रमितों की संख्या 6075 पहुंची

पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 27 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। 81 मरीज संक्रमण मुक्त भी हुए। जिले में 21 नवंबर तक 118995 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 75614 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 97815 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1670 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

बता दें जिले में अब 6075 लोग इस वैश्विक महामारी का शिकार हो चुके हैं, इनमें से 5730 मरीज कोरोना को हराने में सफल रहे। हालांकि 11 संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु भी हो चुकी है। कोरोना के अब 336 केस एक्टिव हैं।

यहां मिले नए मरीज

सेहलंग.1, कनीना.5, नई मंडी नारनौल.1, नांगल चौधरी.1, दताल .2, शाहबाजपुर.1, नांगल सिरोही .2, बसई.1, शोभापुर .2, बेगपुर .1, बड़कोदा .1, अटेली.2, सैनीपुरा महेंद्रगढ़ .1, ढाणी किरारोद .1, कोरियावास .1, ककराला .1, मोहल्ला कोलियान नारनौल .1, महेंद्रगढ़ रोड नारनौल .1, बडग़ांव.1

