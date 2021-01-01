पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ठाकुरजी मंदिर में भगवान की मूर्ति को खंडित करने के मामले में 3 गिरफ्तार

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • अदालत ने 14 दिन क लिए नसीबपुर जेल भेजा

शहर के मोहल्ला खड़खड़ी के ठाकुरजी मंदिर में सेंध लगाकर में चोरी का प्रयास करने तथा भगवान की मूर्ति को खंडित करने के मामले में सिविल अस्पताल पुलिस चौकी टीम ने गुरुवार देर शाम 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। इन आरोपियों की पहचान मोहल्ला माली टिब्बा निवासी विजय पुत्र सुल्तान, पंचौली पुत्र अमरसिंह व सदीक पुत्र गुरदयाल के रूप में हुई है। आरोपियों को शनिवार को अदालत नारनौल में पेश करने पर उन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में नसीबपुर जेल भेज दिया गया।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि नारनौल मोहल्ला खड़खड़ी निवासी ओमप्रकाश ने 25 जनवरी को सिविल हॉस्पिटल चौकी नारनौल में शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि 24 जनवरी की रात को अज्ञात व्यक्तियों द्वारा मोहल्ला खड़खड़ी में स्थित ठाकुरजी मंदिर का ताला तोड़कर सामान चोरी करने की कोशिश की है व भगवान की मूर्तियों को खंडित किया है।

इस सूचना पर नारनौल सिटी थाना में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया। पुलिस ने मामले की पड़ताल करते हुए इस घटना में शामिल 3 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। तीनों आरोपियों को मोहल्ला माली टिब्बा से पकड़ा गया। आरोपियों से पूछताछ के दौरान बताया कि वे चोरी करने की नीयत से मंदिर में घुसे थे। वहां कुछ नहीं मिला तो उन्होंने मूर्तियों की चोरी करने की सोची। उसी समय कुछ आवाज हुई तो वे वहां से निकल भागे।

