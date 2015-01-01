पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:35 नए केस, जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 6000 पार

जिले में एक सप्ताह तक 50 से अधिक केस मिलने के बाद गुरुवार को कोरोना केसों में मामूली कमी आयी है। गुरुवार को जिले में 35 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। कोरोना को मात देकर सिविल सर्जन डॉ.अशोक कुमार भी काम पर लौट आए हैं।

सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि जिले में गुरुवार को 35 नए कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित केस आए हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की कुल संख्या 6001 हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि आज 56 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है।

अभी तक जिले में कुल 5524 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक जिला में 9 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। कोरोना के 468 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 19 नवंबर तक 118335 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है।

इनमें से 74963 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड.19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 95667 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1563 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

कोरोना संक्रमितों की सूची : गांव जवाहर नगर, नांगल हरनाथ, महेंद्रगढ़ फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी, सैनीपुरा महेंद्रगढ़, अकबरपुर, ढाणी सागवाली, झूक, कनीना, राजावास, मंढाणा, विष्णु कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ व सिरोही में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिला है। इसी प्रकार जगराम दास कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ व नाथू वाला महेंद्रगढ़ में 2-2 केस, सतनाली व कोटिया में 3-3 केस, अनाज मंडी महेंद्रगढ़ में 4 तथा आदर्श कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ में 9 केस मिले हैं।

संक्रमण रोकने के लिए हर जरूरी कदम उठाएंगे : डीईओ

गुरुवार को मैं अवकाश पर था, इसलिए औचक निरीक्षण नहीं किया। कल स्कूल में कोरोना केस मिलने की मुझे जानकारी नहीं है, अगर ऐसा है तो यह गंभीर बात है। सभी स्कूल मुखियाओं को उनके कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करना तथा बच्चों करवाने बारे सख्त हिदायत है।

स्कूलों में कोरोना के संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए हर जरुरी कदम उठाए जाएंगे। जरुरत पड़ने पर जरुरत के सामान के लिए पर्याप्त बजट मुहैया करवाया जाता रहेगा। बच्चों की सुरक्षा को लेकर कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। - सुनील दत्त यादव, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी।

