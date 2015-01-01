पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:जिले में मिले 43 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस

नारनौल6 घंटे पहले
  • खंड में 10 लोगाें की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजिटिव

जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। हालांकि जिले में मंगलवार की तुलना में बुधवार को आधे केस आए हैं। जिले में बुधवार को 43 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने थोड़ी राहत की सांस ली है, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने लोगों को कोविड-19 पर काबू पाने के लिए कोई ढिलाई नहीं बरतने का आह्वान किया है।

उप सिविल सर्जन संजय बिश्नोई ने कहा कि कोविड-19 अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। इसलिए हम सब का कर्तव्य बनता है कि सर्तक रहें। जब तक कोई दवाई न आए जाए, तब तक कोई ढिलाई न बरतें। सावधानी की बचाव का एकमात्र उपाए है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब जिला में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की कुल संख्या 5575 हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि आज 48 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है।

अभी तक जिले में कुल 5010 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक जिला में 9 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। कोरोना के 556 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 11 नवंबर तक 115189 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 71886 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड.19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 91587 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1369 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

कोरोना संक्रमित की सूची:

गांव खटोटी खुर्द, पुरानी मंडी नारनौल, गणेश कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़, बेरूंडला, झाडली, नारेड़ी, बेरी, मोहल्ला बोहरिवास महेंद्रगढ़, बाछौद, जोनावास, बसीरपुर, नांगल मोहनपुर, दौचाना, डेरोली जाट, कांटी खेड़ी व निजामपुर रोड नारनौल में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं।

इसी प्रकार रेलवे रोड महेंद्रगढ़ व राम विहार कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ में 2-2 केस, गांव गणियार में 3 केस, ताजपुर, नीरपुर व हुडा सेक्टर नारनौल में 4-4 केस मिले हैं। वहीं कनीना में सर्वाधिक 8 नए केस मिले हैं।

खंड में बुधवार को 10 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसकी सूचना के बाद से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने संक्रमित मरीजों के घरों के आस-पास रहने वाले लोगों की जांच भी शुरू कर दी है। स्वास्थ्यकर्मी सुनील ने बताया कि बुधवार को खंड में 10 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

जिसमें खंड के गांव खेड़ी से दो, झाड़ली से एक, कनीना कस्बे से 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिनकी सूचना के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने सभी संक्रमित मरीजों का उपचार शुरू कर दिया है व उनके संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों की लिस्ट तैयार की जा रही है।

एसएमओ डॉ. धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों के भी जल्द ही सैंपल लेकर उनकी जांच की जाएगी। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी लोगों को मुंह पर मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस के नियमों का पालन करने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस महामारी को फैलने से रोकने के लिए हम सभी का जागरूक होना अति आवश्यक है।

