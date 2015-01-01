पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:74 मरीज बढ़े, 68 हुए डिस्चार्ज

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में शुक्रवार 74 नए कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित केस आए। अब जिला में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की कुल संख्या 5744 हो गई है। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. संजय बिश्नोई ने बताया कि आज 68 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया।

अभी तक जिले में कुल 5176 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक जिला में 9 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। कोरोना के 559 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 13 नवंबर तक 116068 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 72760 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। कोविड.19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 92565 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 819 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

कोरोना संक्रमित की सूची

पुरानी सराय नारनौल, झिंगावन, केमला, जल कॉलोनी, शिव कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़, बवाना, सिहोर, सुरहेती जाखल, सतनाली, तलोट, मुंडियाखेड़ा, चंदपुरा अटेली, चेलावास, मुलोदी, सैदअलीपुर, कलवाड़ी, नसीबपुर, जगराम दास कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़, कोका, कनीना, धनौंदा,नारनौल हाउसिंग बोर्ड,भूषण खुर्द, मोहल्ला सिलाखाना नारनौल, माजरा खुर्द, ईदगाह कॉलोनी नारनौल, मोहल्ला मिश्रवाड़ा नारनौल, रामबास में 1-1, भांडोर निची, सेहलंग, गोद, बलाह कला, पाली, पटीकरा, मोहनपुर कनीना में 2-2, कोथल कला 3, नियर आईटीआई सेंट्रल बैंक,केशव नगर नारनौल में 4-4, सीहमा 9, तथा हुडा सेक्टर नारनौल में सर्वाधिक 12 संक्रमित मिले हैं।

