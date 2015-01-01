पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरियाणा खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम विभाग:वर्ष 2019-20 की खेल उपलब्धियों के आधार पर छात्रवृत्ति पाने का मौका

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
  • 15 दिसंबर तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन, फैमिली आईडी होनी भी जरूरी

हरियाणा खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम विभाग की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय, राष्ट्रीय स्तर व राज्य स्तरीय खेल प्रतियोगिताओं में पदक विजेता अथवा प्रतिभागिता वाले खिलाड़ियाें को फेयर प्ले एससी स्कीम एवं सामान्य छात्रवृत्ति के लिए आवेदन पत्र आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। खिलाड़ी 15 दिसंबर तक जिला खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम नारनौल के कार्यालय में आवेदन जमा करवा सकते हैं।

यह जानकारी देते हुए जिला खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम अधिकारी परसराम ने बताया कि खिलाड़ी वर्ष 2019-20 की अवधि में 1 अप्रैल 2019 से 31 मार्च 2020 की खेल उपलब्धियों के आधार पर एससी स्कीम व सामान्य छात्रवृत्ति के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं।

संबंधित खिलाड़ी आवेदन पत्र पूर्ण रूप से भरकर सम्पूर्ण दस्तावेजों सहित दोहरी प्रति के साथ जिला खेल एवं युवा कार्यक्रम नारनौल के कार्यालय में जमा करवाएं। 15 दिसंबर के बाद प्राप्त होने वाले आवेदन पत्र स्वीकार नहीं किए जाएंगे।

उन्होंंने बताया कि आवेदन करने के लिए खिलाड़ियाें की खेल उपलब्धियां 1 अप्रैल 2019 से 31 मार्च 2020 के बीच होनी चाहिए। आवेदन पत्र निर्धारित प्रपत्र में होना चाहिए। आवेदन पत्र हरियाणा खेल विभाग की वेबसाइट हरियाणा स्पाेर्ट्स डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन पर उपलब्ध है अथवा नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस स्टेडियम नारनौल से किसी भी कार्य दिवस में 9 बजे से 5 बजे तक प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

