फर्जीवाड़ा:फर्जी तरीके से कागजात तैयार करवा जमीन अपने नाम करवाने के मामले में तीन आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका खारिज

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
नई अनाजमंडी स्थित एक प्रोपर्टी के फर्जी तरीके से कागजात तैयार कर जमीन अपने नाम करवाने के मामले में अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने मंगलवार को नामजद तीन आरोपियों की अग्रिम जमानत याच‌िका खार‌िज कर दी है। बता दें कि निवाजनगर निवासी कैलाश चंद्र शर्मा ने सात अप्रैल को सिटी थाना में ‌एक शिकायत दी थी।

इसमें उन्होंने बताया था कि नई अनाजमंडी स्थित प्रॉपर्टी के निवाजनगर निवासी राधेश्याम, विनोद, सुनील व अन्य ने फर्जी कागजात तैयार करवा उस जमीन को अपने नाम करवा लिया है। कैलाशचंद शर्मा की शिकायत पर पुलि‌स ने इस मामले में निवाजनगर के पूर्व सरपंच राधेश्याम, उनके बेटे पूर्व सरपंच विनोद कुमार व सुनील कुमार समेत अन्य के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी समेत अन्य धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया था। इस मामले में तीनों आरोपियों ने अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश डॉ. अशोक कुमार की कोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका दायर की थी। पीड़ित कैलाश चंद्र शर्मा के वकील राकेश संघी ने बताया कि अग्रिम जमानत पर मंगलवार को कोर्ट में बहस हुई। इसमें कोर्ट ने तीनों की अग्रिम जमानत याचि‌का को खारिज कर दिया है।

