आरोप:मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से अधिकृत ऑयल मील पर तौल में गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप

नारनौल2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मंडलाना गांव के किसान कृष्ण कुमार ने कपास की सरकारी खरीद के दौरान नारनौल मार्केट कमेटी द्वारा अधिकृत की गई शिव शंकर ऑयल मील लहरोदा पर तौल में गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप लगाते हुए एसपी से इसकी शिकायत की है। शिकायतकर्ता ने एसपी से गड़बड़ी करने वाले मील मालिक पर धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग की है।

किसान कृष्ण कुमार ने पुलिस अधीक्षक को सौंपे अपने ज्ञापन में बताया कि जिले की नारनौल व अटेली अनाज मंडी में कपास की सरकारी खरीद की जा रही है। इस दौरान मार्केट कमेटी, नारनौल व अटेली ने कुछ निजी मील संचालकों को सरकार के नियमानुसार कपास की खरीद करने के लिए अधिकृत किया गया है।

इसके चलते मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारी अनाज मंडी में कपास लेकर आने वाले किसान को टोकन जारी कर अधिकृत मील पर जाकर अपनी कपास तुलवाने को भेज देते हैं। नारनौल मार्केट कमेटी ने शिव शंकर आयल मील लहरोदा को कपास खरीद के लिए अधिकृत किया गया है। ऐसे में मार्केट कमेटी टोकन जारी करके उसे 2 नवंबर को शिव शंकर मील लहरोदा पर कपास तुलवाने भेजा था।

उस समय उसकी कपास का कुल वजन 17 क्विंटल, 45 किलोग्राम था, परंतु मील मालिक ने उसे उस दिन कोई रसीद नहीं दी। बाद में 3 नवंबर को उसे कपास की रसीद दी जिसमें 16 क्विंटल, 80 किलोग्राम कपास दर्शाई गई थी। इस प्रकार मील मालिक तोल में गड़बड़ी कर उसके साथ धोखाधड़ी की है। इतना ही नहीं, मील मालिक किसानों को कपास के समर्थन मूल्य से कम रेट दे रहा है।

