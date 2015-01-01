पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से एक और मौत, अब तक जिले में 18 जान ले चुकी यह महामारी, 9 नए केस आए

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण से जूझ रहे ककराला के एक व्यक्ति ने मंगलवार को अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। इस रोग की चपेेट में आने से यह 18वीं मौत है। दूसरी ओर मंगलवार को 9 नए केस सामने आए, जबकि 18 रोगी ठीक हुए। इसके साथ ही अब जिला में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की कुल संख्या 6479 हो गई है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि सोमवार शाम को रेवाड़ी के एक निजी अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। उसे 10 दिसंबर को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हुई थी। उसके बाद उसे परिजनों द्वारा रेवाड़ी ले जाया गया था, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार 9 नए रोगी मिले, जबकि 18 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

कोरोना के 66 केस अभी भी एक्टिव
अभी तक जिले में कुल 6395 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक जिला में 18 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। कोरोना के 66 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 15 दिसंबर तक 125206 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 79399 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 119801 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1070 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है। मंगलवार को पोता, मालड़ा, सतनाली, स्याना, डेरोली अहीर, धौलेड़ा तथा धनौंदा में एक-एक व कनीना में 2 केस मिले।

