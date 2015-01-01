पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मोबाइल से कोई भी आपराधिक घटना को दे सकता है अंजाम साइबर सैल ने 11 महंगे मोबाइल ढूंढने में कामयाबी हासिल की

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • बार-बार जागरूक करने के बाद भी ध्यान नहीं दे रहे लोग, मोबाइल गुम होने की नहीं कराते एफआईआर

पुलिस की साइबर सैल ने गुम हुए 11 महंगे मोबाइलों को ढूंढ कर संबंधित लोगों को लौटा दिए हैं। गुम हुए मोबाइलों की जांच के बाद डीएसपी नरेन्द्र सांगवान ने संबंधी लोगों को लौटाया है। साथ ही डीएसपी ने आमजन को संदेश दिया हैं कि जब भी किसी का मोबाइल गुम हो या चोरी हो तो तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना दें।

अन्यथा कोई भी व्यक्ति आपके मोबाइल से कोई भी आपराधिक घटना को अंजाम दे सकता है। पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि नारनौल पुलिस साइबर सैल ने सक्रियता दिखाते हुए 11 महंगे मोबाइल फोन को बरामद करने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। ये मोबाइल पुलिस ने अन्य राज्यों से भी बरामद किए हैं। डीएसपी नरेन्द्र सांगवान ने बताया कि साइबर सैल ने बारीकी से काम करते हुए ये सारे फोन खोज निकाले और आज उनके मालिकों को बुलाकर उन्हें सौंप दिया गया। गुम हुए इन फोनों की शिकायत साइबर सैल में की थी। इन लोगों पूरी उम्मीद थी कि साइबर सैल पुलिस उनके फोन जरूर खोज निकालेगी।

पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन ने इस साल अगस्त से अब तक गुम हुए मोबाइल फोन ढूंढने के लिए अभियान चलाकर साइबर सैल से ट्रेस करवाया। साइबर सैल की टीम ने गुम हुए 11 महंगे फोन बरामद किए हैं। इन सभी मोबाइलों की कीमत लगभग 2 लाख रुपए है। मोबाइल फोन पाने वाले लोगों ने पुलिस की इस कार्यशैली पर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए उनका धन्यवाद किया।

मोबाइल गुम या चोरी होने पर पुलिस को दें सूचना
डीएसपी नरेन्द्र सांगवान ने बताया कि अक्सर लोगों की लापरवाही से मोबाइल गुम हो जाते हैं। ऐसे में उनके पास शिकायतें आई थी, जिनमें से 11 मोबाइल अलग-अलग जगह से बरामद कर संबंधित लोगों को लौटाए गए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि मोबाइल आज हर इंसान की जरूरत बन गया है। ऐसे में अपने मोबाइल का पूरा ध्यान रखें और गुम या चोरी होने पर पुलिस को सूचना जरूर दें। साथ ही संबंधित कंपनी को फोन कर अपने सिम को बंद करवाएं।

