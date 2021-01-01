पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:असुविधा से बचने के लिए दिल्ली-रोहतक रूट पर आवागमन से बचें, रूट डायवर्जन परेशानी न बन जाए

नारनौल
  • गणतंत्र दिवस और किसान ट्रैक्टर यात्रा के चलते पुलिस ने जारी की एडवायजरी

गणतंत्र दिवस और किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली के लिए सुरक्षा एवं यातायात व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर कई रूटों को डायवर्ट किया गया है। अगर आप 26 व 27 जनवरी को रोहतक या दिल्ली की ओर जाने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो फिलहाल इसे स्थगित कर दें, क्योंकि इन मार्गों पर ट्रैफिक दबाव के चलते आप परेशानी में पड़ सकते हैं। यात्रियों को करनाल से दिल्ली और रोहतक से दिल्ली के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर यातायात संबंधी व्यवधानों का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

केएमपी-केजीपी एक्सप्रेसवे पर यातायात भी प्रभावित होगा और इन तारीखों पर कुंडली, असौधा और बादली में इंटरचेंजेस पर यातायात आवागमन सुलभ नहीं होगा। इसलिए सभी यात्रियों को किसी भी असुविधा से बचने के लिए 25 से 27 जनवरी 2021 तक इन मार्गों का उपयोग न करने की सलाह दी जा रही है। 26 जनवरी के लिए यातायात और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर हरियाणा पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद इंतजाम किए हैं।

चप्पे-चप्पे पर नजर रखी जा रही है। ट्रैफिक को लेकर परामर्श जारी किया। विभिन्न किसान संगठनों द्वारा गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह और प्रस्तावित ट्रैक्टर रैली के मद्देनजर, राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार हरियाणा में नागरिक और पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा उचित कानून व्यवस्था, यातायात और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए व्यापक प्रबंध किए गए हैं।

पुलिस ने जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश

हरियाणा पुलिस ने आमजन से कहा है कि यदि उन्हें किसी अज्ञात वस्तु या संदिग्ध व्यक्ति दिखाई देता है तो उसकी जानकारी ड्यूटी पर निकटतम पुलिसकर्मी को दें। हरियाणा पुलिस की आम लोगों को सलाह हरियाणा पुलिस ने आम लोगों और मोटरसाइकिल चालकों को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि वे यातायात नियमों और सड़क अनुशासन का पालन करें। सभी चौराहों पर तैनात ट्रैफिक कर्मियों के निर्देशों का पालन करें। लोगों से अनुरोध है कि असुविधा से बचने के लिए अपनी यात्रा की योजना पहले से बनाएं और पर्याप्त समय लेकर चलें।

शाम 6 बजे तक पुलिस लाइन के 1 किलोमीटर के दायरे में धारा 144 लागू

जिलाधीश अजय कुमार ने गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को देखते हुए धारा 144 लागू की है। 25 जनवरी शाम 5 से 26 जनवरी शाम 6 बजे तक पुलिस लाइन नारनौल के 1 किलोमीटर के दायरे में 5 या इससे अधिक व्यक्ति एकत्रित होने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। आदेशों की अवहेलना करने वाले व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। जिलाधीश की ओर से जारी आदेशों में कहा गया है कि पुलिस लाइन नारनौल के 1 किलोमीटर के दायरे में 5 या इससे अधिक व्यक्ति एकत्रित होने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। सरकारी कर्मचारी तथा पुलिस कर्मचारियों पर यह आदेश लागू नहीं होंगे।

