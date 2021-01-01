पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परियोजना:नारनौल क्षेत्र की नहरों के लिए 3.50 करोड़ का बजट मंजूर

नारनौल10 घंटे पहले
नारनौल विधानसभा क्षेत्र की 3 डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरियों के पुनर्निमाण का कार्य करवाने के लिए सिंचाई विभाग से नहरों के 3.50 करोड़ रुपए का बजट मंजूर हुआ है। इससे सिलारपुर, मित्रपुरा व नारनौल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरियों के पुनर्निर्माण का कार्य होगा।

यह जानकारी देते हुए सामाजिक न्याय अधिकारिता राज्यमंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में सिंचाई व्यवस्था को सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए उनके प्रयास से सरकार ने सिलारपुर डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी, मित्रपुरा डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी व नारनौल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी के लिए 3.50 करोड़ रुपए का बजट जारी किया है, ताकि यहां पर लोगों को भरपूर मात्रा में नहरी पानी उपलब्ध हो सके।

तीनों डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरियों के पुनर्निमाण का कार्य पूरा हो जाने के बाद क्षेत्र के लोग पानी के लिए आत्मनिर्भर हो जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार के कार्यकाल में जिले की नहरों के अंतिम टेल तक पानी पहुंचा। उन्होंने कहा कि नारनौल विधानसभा क्षेत्र के जाखनी, खोडमा, धरसूं, डोहर, चिंडालिया, बापडोली सहित दर्जन गांव में किसानों के टयूबल बिल्कुल नकारा हो चुके थे भूमि जल स्तर काफी नीचे चला गया था।

उनके प्रयास से उनके विधायक काल में 184 करोड़ रुपए नहरों की मोटरों व साफ सफाई के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने मंजूर किए थे उन्होंने नहरी पानी को दोहान नदी के पाट में छुड़वाया था जिससे यहां जल स्तर ऊपर आ गया और किसानों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में नहरी व कुओं से पानी उपलब्ध होने लगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा शासनकाल में पूरे प्रदेश में समान पानी का वितरण किया जा रहा है। महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में उसके हिस्से का सिंचाई पानी मिला है। कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में नहरी पानी को लेकर कोई ठोस योजना नही होने के कारण यहां का जलस्तर लगातार नीचे चला गया था।

