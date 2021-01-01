पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:फरवरी से रोडवेज चलाएगी सभी रूटों पर बसें, नारनौल डिपो की सभी 162 बसें चलाने का प्लान तैयार

अजीत यादव | नारनौल6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारनाैल बस स्टैण्ड पर खड़ी राेडवेज बस। - Dainik Bhaskar
नारनाैल बस स्टैण्ड पर खड़ी राेडवेज बस।
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 24 मार्च 2020 से विभागीय कार्यशाला में खड़ी सभी रोडवेज बसें फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह से सड़कों पर चलती आएंगी नजर

कोरोना के संक्रमण के कारण 24 मार्च 2020 से विभागीय कार्यशाला में खड़ी सभी रोडवेज बसें फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह से सड़कों पर नजर आएंगी। इसके लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने सभी महाप्रबंधक कार्यालयों को पत्र प्रेषित कर अधिकारियों को पहले की तरफ सभी बसों का संचालन शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक कार्यालय, नारनौल के अनुसार सरकार के निर्देशानुसार फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह में सभी 162 रोडवेज बसों का संचालन शुरु कर दिया जाएगा, जबकि अभी 115 बसें ही चल रही हैं। सभी बसों का संचालन शुरु होने से यात्रियों को आवागमन में आसानी होगी। वहीं रोडवेज विभाग के राजस्व में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

रोडवेज बसों का संचालन शुरू न होने से यात्रियों को हो रही थी परेशानी

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते सरकार ने 24 मार्च से देश व प्रदेश में लॉकडाउन कर दिया था। लॉकडाउन के कारण हवाई जहाज, ट्रेन से लेकर रोडवेज बसों समेत तमाम कॉमर्शियल वाहनों के पहिए थम गए थे। करीब डेढ़ महीने तक चले लाकडाउन के बाद देश अनलॉक हो गया, परंतु कोरोना के लगातार बढ़ते संक्रमण के कारण गिनी-चुनी रोडवेज बसों को छोड़कर अन्य बसों का संचालन अभी तक बंद था।

रोडवेज विभाग के आंकड़ों के अनुसार प्रदेश में 3500 में से अभी 2300 बसें तथा जिले में 162 में से 115 बसें ही चल रही हैं। सभी रोडवेज बसों का संचालन शुरु न होने के कारण जहां यात्रियों को आवागमन करने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था, वहीं रोडवेज के राजस्व पर भी असर पड़ रहा था।

बसें शुरू होने से रोडवेज विभाग के राजस्व में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी

अब साल 2020 बीतते-बीतते कोरोना का संक्रमण देश व प्रदेश में कम हो गया। इसके साथ ही देश में कोरोना का वैक्सीन भी आ गया है। इसके चलते अब सरकार ने फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह से सभी रोडवेज बसों का संचालन शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है।

रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक कार्यालय के अनुसार सरकार के निर्देशानुसार फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह में नारनौल डिपो पर कार्यरत सभी 162 बसों का संचालन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इससे लंबे रूटों समेत सभी रूटों को यात्रियों को आवागमन में सुविधा मिलेगी, वहीं रोडवेज विभाग के राजस्व में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

रोडवेज डिपो नारनौल में 133 रोडवेज बसें, 9 मिनी बसें तथा 20 बसें किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत संचालित हैं। कोरोना के चलते अभी तक नारनौल डिपो पर 115 बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। अब सरकार के निर्देशानुसार सभी 162 बसों का संचालन शुरू किया जाएगा।
-ओमप्रकाश यादव, डीआई, रोडवेज डिपो नारनौल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमौके से इजराइली राजदूत के नाम से भेजी चिट्ठी मिली, लिखा था- यह तो ट्रेलर है; CCTV फुटेज में 2 संदिग्ध दिखे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser