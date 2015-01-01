पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन सौपा:ओल्ड सिटी पुलिस चौकी को सिटी थाना परिसर में शिफ्ट करने पर व्यापारी नाराज

मंत्री काे ओल्ड सिटी पुलिस चाैकी शिफ्ट करने पर विराेध जताते व्यापारीगण ।
  • चौकी वापस पुराने स्थान पर लाने की मांग, सर्राफा व पुल बाजार के व्यापारियों ने मंत्री को सौंपा ज्ञापन

शहर के मेन मार्केट के बीच पुल बाजार में दशकों से बनी हुई ओल्ड सिटी पुलिस चौकी को सिटी थाने में शिफ्ट किए जाने के बाद अनेक व्यापारी संगठनों व दुकानदारों ने इसे वापस लाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने हरियाणा प्रदेश व्यापार मंडल के वरिष्ठ प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अधिवक्ता किशन चौधरी के नेतृत्व में सामाजिक न्याय राज्यमंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव से मुलाकात की तथा पुलिस चौकी को अस्थायी रूप से शिफ्ट करने के जिला प्रशासन के सरकारी आदेशों पर रोष प्रकट करते हुए इस तत्काल पुराने स्थान पर शिफ्ट किए जाने की मांग की।

किशन चौधरी के साथ मुख्य बाजार के सैकड़ों व्यापारियों ने मंत्री से उनके निवास पर जाकर मुलाकात की तथा पुलिस प्रशासन के उठाए इस कदम से बाजार में उत्पन्न भय और उत्कंठा के माहौल से अवगत करवाया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह पुलिस चौकी हिंदुस्तान की आजादी से पूर्व की है और मुख्य बाजार में स्थित होने के कारण सभी प्रकार के व्यापारी वर्ग को इससे सुरक्षा मिलती रही है।

सभी व्यापारी रात में जब अपने घर चले जाते हैं तो पुलिस चौकी नजदीक होने के कारण अपनी दुकानों को सुरक्षित महसूस करते हैं, क्योंकि चौकी होने के कारण पुलिस की गश्त रातभर लगातार चलती रहती है। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन को चौकी को शिफ्ट करने का असुरक्षात्मक कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिये।

किशन चौधरी ने बताया कि पुलिस चौकी को शिफ्ट करने के लिए प्रशासन ने भवन के जर्जर होने का कारण बताया हैं, यह सही है कि इस भवन पुराना है, किंतु यह भी सच है कि पिछले कई सालों से इसी बिल्डिंग के एक हिस्से में बने नए भवन में इस चौकी का काम चलाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में चौकी शिफ्टिंग का कोई मसला उठता ही नहीं है।

इस मौके पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश शर्मा, नगर परिषद के पूर्व कार्यवाहक प्रधान राजेंद्र यादव, नरेंद्र झिमरिया पूर्व प्रधान होलसेल कपड़ा एसोसिएशन, रामबाबू अग्रवाल हलवाई एसोसिएशन प्रधान, शंकर वधवा, पम्मी चौधरी, राजेश कटारिया, पवन सोनी सहित बाजार के अनेक व्यापारी मौजूद रहे।

मामले के संज्ञान में आने के बाद मंत्री ओमप्रकाश ने एसपी चंद्रमोहन से फोन पर बात की तथा व्यापारियों के रोष से अवगत करवाया। एसपी ने इस मामले में मंत्री को उचित निर्णय करने का आश्वासन दिया।

क्या है मामला
पुल बाजार पर अनेक दशकों से चल रही थाना शहर नारनौल की ओल्ड चौकी को शनिवार सिटी थाना में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। इस ओल्ड चौकी एरिया में शहर के मोहल्ले मिश्रवाड़ा, सलामपुरा, पीरआगा, महल मोहल्ला, देवस्थान, बुचकपुर, कोरियावास रोड व कुलताजपुर रोड़ इलाके आते थे। एसपी के आदेश पर इस ओल्ड चोकी के इंचार्ज व सभी कर्मचारियों का तबादला अन्य थाना चौकियों में कर दिया गया।

हालांकि बताया यही जा रहा है कि सिटी थाना शहर की ओल्ड चौकी की बिल्डिंग बहुत ही जर्जर हालत में है। इस कारण यह कदम उठाया गया, जबकि सूत्र बताते हैं कि जिले में स्टाफ की कमी को देखते हुए इस ओल्ड चौकी को सिटी थाना में शिफ्ट किया गया तथा इसके स्टाफ को अन्य थाना क्षेत्रों में काम करने के लिए भेज दिया गया।

