पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रकाशोत्सव:5 जनवरी को मनाया जाएगा गुरु गोविंद सिंह का प्रकाशोत्सव

नारनौल7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरु गोबिन्द सिंह का प्रकाशोत्सव 5 जनवरी को मनाया जाएगा। सरदार सुरजीत सिंह अरोड़ा ने बताया कि प्रकाशोत्सव कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों को लेकर 24 दिसंबर से 3 जनवरी तक गुरुद्वारा सिंह सभा से प्रतिदिन सुबह 5 बजे से 6.30 बजे तक प्रभात फेरी का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

4 जनवरी को दोपहर 2.30 बजे गुरुद्वारा दशमेश नगर से नगर कीर्तन शोभा यात्रा निकाली जाएगी। यह यात्रा दशमेश नगर से शुरु होकर शहर के मुख्य मार्ग पुल बाजार, मानक चौक, गांधी बाजार, आजाद चौक व मोहल्ला चौधरीयान से होते हुए शाम 7 बजे गुरुद्वारा मोहल्ला गुरुनानकपुरा पहुचेगी। इसके बाद गुरु का अटूट लंगर लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि 5 जनवरी को गुरुद्वारा गुरुनानकपुरा में सुबह अखंड पाठ कर भोग लगाया जाएगा। इसके बाद कीर्तन दरबार का आयोजन किया जाएगा। दोपहर 1.30 बजे गुरु का अटूट लंगर लगेगा। अरोड़ा ने बताया कि इससे पहले 20 दिसंबर को गुरुद्वारा कलगीधर मोहल्ला पालतियान में हिंद की चादर, नौवीं पातशाही श्रीगुरु तेग बहादुर का शहीदी पर्व मनाया जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर प्रात: 8 बजे से कीर्तन दरबार का आयोजन किया जाएगा व दोपहर 1.30 बजे गुरु का अटूट लंगर लगाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर गुरुद्वारा प्रधान सरदार अमरजीत सिंह रधांवा ने शहरवासियों से गुरु गोबिन्द सिंह के प्रकाशोत्सव को ध्यान में रखते हुए निर्धारित कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेने व कोविड.19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क का प्रयोग फिजिकल डिस्टेंस व सेनिटाइज का पूरा ध्यान रखने की भी अपील की। इस मौके पर बैठक में सरदार सुरेन्द्र सिंह चावला, सरदार गुरमेल सिंह संधु, सरदार सुरजीत सिंह अरोड़ा, सरदार अमरजीत रंधावा, सरदार प्रकाश सिंह, सरदार हरभजन सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, गुरजीत सिंह, दीदार सिंह, तेजिन्दर पाल सिंह कैप्टन कृपाल सिंह रंधावा, लखबीर सिंह असला परमजीत सिंह गिलए मोहन सिंह, भगवान सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें