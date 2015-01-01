पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वचछता:बंशीसिंह पार्क में चलाया सफाई अभियान

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद के पूर्व चेयरमैन किशन चौधरी एडवोकेट की देखरेख में मंगलवार कोविड-19 बीमारी को देखते हुए राव बंशीसिंह पार्क में सफाई अभियान चलाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर के अंदर बने इस पार्क में आसपास के माेहल्लों व बस्तियों के बच्चे और महिलाएं घूमने व खेलने आते हैं।

बुजुर्ग भी सुबह-शाम यहां टहलने आते हैं। उन्होंने प्रशासन से मांग की कि यह पार्क मार्केट कमेटी के अंडर आता है, इस कारण इसकी साफ-सफाई नहीं होती। अब इसे नगर परिषद को सौंपा जाए, ताकि समय-समय पर इसकी सफाई होती रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें