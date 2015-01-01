पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:कोरोना व अतिक्रमण से निजात दिलाने को बनेगा प्रभावी रोडमैप

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हर में कोविड-19 की रोकथाम तथा अतिक्रमण पर प्रभावी ढंग से कार्रवाई करने पर विचार-विमर्श 24 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे नगर परिषद कार्यालय नारनौल में किया जाएगा। इसमें अधिकारियों के अलावा व्यापार मंडल, सब्जी मंडी यूनियन, अनाज मंडी, हलवाई एसोसिएशन, पथ विक्रेता (रेहड़ी) यूनियन, मैरिज पैलेस एसोसिएशन, नाई एसोसिएशन, रेडिमेड/कपड़ा एसोसिएशन व अनेक सामाजिक संस्थाएं शामिल होंगी।

नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी प्रधान केके यादव ने बताया कि इस बैठक में इन सभी यूनियनों के प्रधान समेत अन्य पदाधिकारी उपस्थित होकर कोविड-19 की रोकथाम व शहर में अतिक्रमण पर प्रभावी ढंग से कार्रवाई करने बारे अपने विचार एवं सुझाव दें, ताकि शहरी क्षेत्र में बढ़ते अतिक्रमण व कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोका जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में बढ़ता अतिक्रमण एक गंभीर एवं बड़ी समस्या है।

इससे नगरवासियों को भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में शहरवासियों की इस समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ प्रभावी ढंग से कार्रवाई करना बहुत जरुरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें