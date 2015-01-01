पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घातक हो रहा संक्रमण...:कोरोना ने ली एक और जान 87 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने तोड़ा दम

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • 20 नए केस मिले, 6095 पहुंचा आंकड़ा
  • गुड़गांव के निजी अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन थे बुजुर्ग

जिले में कोरोना से शनिवार को नारनौल के मोहल्ला शिव काॅलोनी निवासी 87 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की गुड़गांव के एक अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मृतक शुगर का मरीज था। तबियत बिगडऩे पर बुजुर्ग के कोरोना के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे।

18 नवंबर को आयी रिपोर्ट में बुजुर्ग पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बुजुर्ग को होम आईसोलेट कर दिया था। इसके बाद परिजन बुजुर्ग को उपचार के लिए गुड़गांव की तीर्थकर अस्पताल ले गए थे। जहां बुजुर्ग ने उपचार के दौरान शनिवार को दम तोड़ दिया। गुड़गांव के अस्पताल में ही कोविड-19 के नियमानुसार मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

बुजुर्ग की मौत के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना से यह 12वीं मौत हो गई है। जो गहन चिंता का विषय है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले में कोरोना के संक्रमण तथा मौत के आंकड़ों को रोकने लोगों से चेहरे पर मास्क लगा कर रखने तथा सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना सुनिश्चित करने का आग्रह किया है।

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में रविवार को 20 नए कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित केस आए हैं। इन केसों के आने के बाद अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की कुल संख्या 6095 हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि रविवार 65 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। अभी तक जिले में कुल 5795 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि शिव कॉलोनी नारनौल के एक कोरोना संक्रमित की गुड़गांव हॉस्पिटल में मृत्यु हो गई है। अब तक जिला में 12 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। कोरोना के 290 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं।

जिले में 22 नवंबर तक 119107 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 75670 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 99045 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1447 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

महेंद्रगढ़ की आदर्श कॉलोनी में सबसे ज्यादा केस मिले
गांव श्यामपुरा, डिपार्टमेंट महेंद्रगढ़, सिंघाना रोड नारनौल, गहली, मोहल्ला चौधरियान, छोटा बड़ा तालाब नारनौल, रेवाड़ी रोड नारनौल, पाली, रामपुरा, बावड़ीपुर नारनौल, मानक चौक नारनौल, कैलाश नगर नारनौल में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं। जबकि मोहल्ला माली टिब्बा नारनौल व मोहल्ला सैनीपुरा महेंद्रगढ़ में 2-2 केस मिले हैं, वहीं आदर्श कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ में 4 केस मिले हैं।

