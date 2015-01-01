पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोवि़ड-19:बाछौद स्कूल के एक विद्यार्थी समेत 66 और लोगों को कोरोना ने जकड़ा

नारनौल5 घंटे पहले
  • 51 मरीज हुए ठीक, जिले में अब संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 6161 पहुंची

महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में भी कोरोना एक बार फिर रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है। सोमवार को बाछौद के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के एक विद्यार्थी समेत 66 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई, जबकि 51 रोगी ठीक हुए। अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की कुल संख्या 6161 हो गई है। जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 12 की मौत भी हो चुकी है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार को 51 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। अभी तक जिले में कुल 5846 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल 305 केस एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 23 नवंबर तक 119413 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है।

इनमें से 75801 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 99996 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1291 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।
कहां-कितने केस मिले
नांगल सिरोही 3, सिगड़ा 3, टहला 2, सेकेंडरी स्कूल बाछौद1, आदर्श कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ 3, दौंगड़ा अहीर 1, जोरासी 2, सिहोर 1, नारनौल हुडा सेक्टर 2, कांटी 1, पृथ्वीपुरा 1, मुलोदी1, सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल शाहबाजपुर2, सोहड़ी 1, बेवल 1, गुरुनानकपुरा 2, राजकीय कन्या सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल नांगल चौधरी 1, डोहर मोहनपुर1, डेरोली अहीर1, कनीना 5, मोहल्ला लाला वाला कुआं महेंद्रगढ़ 1, महेंद्रगढ़ फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी 2, सेहलंग1, केमला 1, खेड़ा 1, कुक्सी 1, शिवाजी नगर नारनौल 3, मंढाणा 2, अकबरपुर 1, सुंदरह 1, झूक 2, बिहाली 1, अटेली 1, नियर ओल्ड पोस्ट ऑफिस महेंद्रगढ़ 1, खैरोली 2, दौचाना 1, नानगवास 1, खातीवास 1, आरपीएस कॉलेज महेंद्रगढ़ 1, बनिहाड़ी 1, जेरमांडरी नारनौल 1, रामपुरा नारनौल 1, आजमाबाद मौखुता 1, मोहल्ला खरखड़ी नारनौल 1, मोहल्ला पुरानी मंडी नारनौल एक संक्रमित मिला।

नौंवी का विद्यार्थी मिला पॉजिटिव

मंडी अटेली. राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय बाछौद में नौंवी का एक छात्र कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला है। सोमवार काे बच्चे की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। स्कूल में 20 नवम्बर को नारनौल से आने वली एंबुलेंस टीम ने सैंपल लिये गये थे।

बाछौद अस्पताल के इंचार्ज डॉ. आदित्य यादव ने बताया कि बाछौद स्कूल में पढ़ने वाला यह विद्यार्थी सराय गांव का है। रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आने के बाद उसे होम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। प्राचार्या परमेश्वरी ने बताया कि स्कूलों की छुट्टी के एक दिन पहले कोविड-19 के सैंपल लिये गये थे। अब तो स्कूलों की छुट्टी चल रही है।

