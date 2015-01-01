पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:जिले में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा पहुंचा 5400 पार

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • 77 नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव केस मिले, अब 517 सक्रिय मामले

मौसमी बीमारी के साथ अब एक बार फिर कोरोना रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है। जिले में लगातार सोमवार को दूसरे दिन 77 नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना के जिले में बढ़ते केसों पर चिंता जताते हुए आमजन व खास से कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करने का आग्रह किया है।

जिले में सोमवार को 77 नए केस मिलने के बाद कोरोना संक्रमित केसों का आंकड़ा 5400 की संख्या को पार कर गया है। महेंद्रगढ़ में काेविड-19 के संक्रमितों की संख्या दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। साेमवार काे भी क्षेत्र के 32 लाेगाें के संक्रमित हाेने की पुष्टि हुई। इनमें अकेले 14 लाेग शहर से हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने सभी संक्रमितों के परिवार के लाेगाें के सैंपल लेकर उन्हें हाेम आइसालेट किया।

विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक गांव राजावास में तीन,जेरपुर में 1, तुलाराम चौक महेंद्रगढ़ के पास 6, मोहल्ला बांस में 1, मोहल्ला खटीकान में 2, सतनाली चौक के पास एक 1, गांव जांझडियावास में 2, खैरोली में 2, आदर्श कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ में 1, नांगल सिरोही में एक, रिवासा में 2, भांडोर नीची में 1, महेंद्रगढ़ थाना में एक, जय कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ में 1, गांव पाली में 4, सिगड़ा में 1, पल में 1 व राम विहार कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ में एक व्यक्ति के संक्रमित हुआ है।

इन इलाकों मिले नए केस:

गांव जेरपुर, सतनाली चौक, मोहल्ला बास, धनौंदा, बलाह कला, तलोट, ढाणी कोजिंदा, आदर्श कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़, गोद, हाजीपुर, मूलोदी, नांगल कालिया, राम विहार कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़, नियाजअलीपुर, कैलाश नगर, पाथेड़ा, केमला, झूक, कारोता, नीरपुर, रसूलपुर, नांगल सिरोही, नुनी, भांडोर निची, फौजदार कॉलोनी, महेंद्रगढ़ थाना, जय कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़, खटोटी, सिगड़ा व पल में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिला है।

इसी प्रकार गांंव सेहलंग, हुडा सेक्टर नारनौल, रिवासा, धरसुं, दौचाना, तोताहेड़ी, एडीजे कोर्ट नारनौल, नांगल मोहनपुर, खैरोली, सतनाली, मोहल्ला खटीकान, जांजडियावास व कनीना में 2-2 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। गांव कांवी व राजावास में 3-3, गांव पाली में 4, डोहर कला में 5 तथा तुलाराम चौक महेंद्रगढ़ में 6 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं।

सतनाली पोस्ट ऑफिस में कोरोना ने दी दस्तक, कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजीटिव, कामकाज प्रभावित

सतनाली मंडी. सोमवार को पोस्ट ऑफिस सतनाली के एक कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजीटिव आई जिससे पोस्ट ऑफिस में कामकाज प्रभावित रहा। कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव मिलने के बाद विभाग द्वारा मंगलवार को पोस्ट ऑफिस सैनिटाइज करवाया जाएगा और अगले दिन अन्य कर्मचारियों को भेजकर पोस्ट ऑफिस में काम शुरू करवाया जाएगा।

सतनाली सीएचसी से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को सतनाली पोस्ट ऑफिस के एक कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजीटिव आई है। सीएचसी प्रभारी डाॅ. मनीष यादव ने बताया कि कर्मचारी का 6 नवंबर को सतनाली सीएचसी में सैंपल लिया गया था जिसकी सोमवार को रिर्पोट कोरोना पॉजीटिव आई है। उन्होंने बताया कि पॉजीटिव मिले कर्मचारी के संपर्क में आए लोगों की जानकारी एकत्रित की जा रही है।

जानकारी मिलने के उपरांत उनके स्वास्थ्य की जांच की जाएगी। वहीं, दूसरी ओर, रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कर्मचारी के परिजनों व आसपास के लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की और पॉजीटिव मिले कर्मचारी को होम आइसोलेट किया गया। इसके अलावा एक महिला की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजीटिव आने के बाद महिला को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है।

इसके अलावा पोस्ट ऑफिस में कर्मचारी पॉजीटिव मिलने के बाद पोस्ट ऑफिस में कामकाज प्रभावित रहा। पोस्ट ऑफिस इंस्पेक्टर नारनौल आदित्य यादव ने बताया कि सतनाली पोस्ट ऑफिस में एक कर्मचारी के कोराेना पॉजीटिव मिलने की सूचना मिली है जिसके बारे में हायर अथॉरिटी को सूचित कर दिया गया है। इसके उपरांत बुधवार को दूसरे कर्मचारियों को भेजकर पोस्ट ऑफिस में काम सुचारू करवाया जाएगा ताकि लोगों को परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े।

