कपास की खरीद 27 से:मिलों में लगा रूई, कपास व बिनौलों का ढेर, इस सप्ताह मंडी में नहीं होगी कपास की खरीद

नारनौल
मिल में लगा रुई की गांठाें व कपास का ढेर।
  • सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार के लिए जारी टोकनों की अगले सप्ताह होगी खरीद, मार्केट कमेटी ने टोकन धारी किसानों को फोन करके किया सूचित

कॉटन कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया द्वारा खरीदी जा रही कपास का मिलो से उठान नहीं हो पा रहा है। इसके चलते मिलो में रूई, कपास व बिनौलों का ढेर लग गया है। इसका उठान कराने के लिए सीसीआई ने सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार को नारनौल मंडी में कपास की खरीद बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है।

सीसीआई द्वारा जिले में कपास की खरीद 27 अक्टूबर से नारनौल मंडी में शुरू की गई थी। उसके बाद अटेली में भी खरीद केंद्र बना दिया गया। दोनों केंद्रों की कपास की प्रोसेसिंग (रूई व बिनौला अलग करना) का कार्य 6 मिलो में किया जा रहा है।

इनमें 4 मिले नारनौल तथा 2 मिल अटेली क्षेत्र में अनुबंधित की गई हैं। इन सभी 6 मिलो में रूई व बिनौला का उठान नहीं हो पा रहा है। इसके चलते मिलों में रूई, बिनौला व कपास का स्टॉक ज्यादा हो गया है। इसके चलते मिलो में आगजनी की आशंका बढ़ गई है। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से सीसीआई ने पहले स्टॉक रूई व कपास को खाली करने का निर्णय है।

सीसीआई के खरीद इंचार्ज विजय कुमार ने बताया कि रूई व कपास काफी ज्वलनशील है। अगर किसी मिल में आग लग जाती है तो सब तबाह हो जाता है। आगजनी की घटनाओं में सीसीआई हर साल काफी नुकसान उठाती है। इसलिए सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार को खरीद बंद रखकर मिलो में लगे स्टॉक की लिफ्टिंग कराई जाएगी, क्योंकि रूई व कपास का स्टॉक गेहूं, बाजरा, सरसों आदि अनाज की तुलना में काफी संवेदनशील होता है।

स्टॉकिंग में सुरक्षा मानकों का पूरा पूरा ध्यान रखा जाता है। इसलिए पहले मिलो से रूई, बिनौला व कपास का स्टॉक खाली किए जाएंगे। इसलिए 23, 24 व 25 नवंबर यानि सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार को नारनौल मंडी में कपास की खरीद नहीं की जाएगी।

सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार की खरीद के लिए मार्केट की ओर से किसानों को पहले ही टोकन जारी किए हुए थे। उन किसानों की खरीद अब 30 नवंबर, 1 व 2 दिसंबर यानि अगले सप्ताह सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार को ही की जाएगी। इसके लिए मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से किसानों को टेलीफोन के जरिए सूचित कर दिया है।

किसानों से खरीदी 18 हजार क्विंटल से अधिक कपास

जिले में कपास की खरीद 27 अक्टूबर से की जा रही है। सप्ताह के पहले तीन दिन सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार को नारनौल मंडी में तथा आखिरी तीन दिन गुरुवार, शुक्रवार व शनिवार को अटेली में खरीद की जा रही है। दोनों केंद्रों पर अब तक करीब 1500 किसानों से 26 हजार क्विंटल से अधिक कपास की खरीद हो चुकी है।

