पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कपास खरीदी:भैयादूज के अवकाश के कारण नहीं खरीदी जाएगी कपास

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अनाजमंडी में मंगलवार को कपास बेचने के लिए सोमवार को ही लेना होगा टोकन

जिला मुख्यालय पर नांगल चौधरी रोड स्थित नई अनाजमंडी में सोमवार को भी कपास की सरकारी खरीद नहीं होगी, जबकि मंगलवार को मार्केट कमेटी व खरीद एजेंसी की ओर से सोमवार को खरीद करने की बात कही गई थी।

बता दें कि जिले में न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर कपास की सरकारी खरीद 27 अक्टूबर से नारनौल नई अनाज मंडी में तथा 2 नवंबर से अटेली मंडी की जा रही है। दोनों स्थानों पर खरीद एजेंसी एक ही होने के कारण सप्ताह के पहले तीन दिन सोमवार, मंगलवार व बुधवार को नारनौल में तथा आखिरी तीन दिन गुरुवार, शुक्रवार व शनिवार अटेली मंडी में खरीद की जा रही है।

बाजार भाव से समर्थन मूल्य अधिक होने के कारण सरकारी भावों पर कपास बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या दिन प्रति दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। इसके चलते दोनों स्थानों पर खरीद कार्य प्रभावित रहा था। व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए मार्केट कमेटी व खरीद एजेंसी ने कपास खरीद में टोकन सिस्टम लागू किया है।

टोकन मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से जारी किए जा रहे हैं। सोमवार व मंगलवार को नारनौल अनाज मंडी में 250-250 किसान कपास बेचने पहुंच गए थे। इसके चलते अव्यवस्था फैल गई थी। इसको देखते हुए सीसीआई ने बुधवार को खरीद बंद रखने की बात कही थी, लेकिन बुधवार को भी 40-50 किसान कपास लेकर मंडी पहुंच गए थे।

शुरू में तो उनकी कपास खरीदने से सीसीआई ने मना कर दिया था, किंतु दूर दराज के गांवों से आए किसानों की गुहार पर उनकी कपास खरीदनी पड़ी। साथ ही मार्केट कमेटी व खरीद एजेंसी की ओर से कहा गया था कि गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को अटेली मंडी में कपास की खरीद होगी। शनिवार को दीवाली व रविवार को अवकाश होने की वजह से दोनों स्थानों पर खरीद बंद रहेगी।

सोमवार से टोकन सिस्टम के आधार पर नारनौल मंडी में कपास की खरीद फिर से शुरू की जाएगी। किंतु खरीद एजेंसी कॉटन कार्पोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के केंद्रीय कार्यालय की ओर से जारी सूचना के मुताबिक सोमवार को भैय्या दूज का अवकाश होने की वजह से खरीद नहीं की जाएगी।

सीसीआई के खरीद इंचार्ज विजय कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार के अवकाश की सूचना पहले नहीं मिली थी, इस कारण सोमवार को खरीद का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया था। छुट्टी की सूचना आज ही मिली है। इसके चलते सोमवार को खरीद बंद रहेगी। मंगलवार को नारनौल मंडी में खरीद शुरू की जाएगी।

शनिवार व रविवार को नहीं होगी बाजरे की खरीद: मार्केट कमेटी सचिव नकुल यादव ने बताया कि नारनौल मंडी में शनिवार को दीवाली तथा रविवार को अवकाश होने की वजह से बाजरे की खरीद नहीं की जाएगी। सोमवार को बाजरे की खरीद पूर्वत: जारी रहेगी।

2.53 लाख क्विंटल बाजरे व 14 हजार क्विंटल कपास खरीदी

नांगल चौधरी रोड स्थित नई अनाज मंडी में बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद 1 अक्टूबर से तथा कपास की 27 अक्टूबर से जारी है। मार्केट कमेटी के रिकार्ड के अनुसार मंडी में अब तक करीब 10 हजार किसानों से 2 लाख 53 हजार क्विंटल बाजरा खरीदा चुका है तथा 20 नवंबर तक की खरीद का शेड्युल पहले ही जारी किया हुआ है। कपास की खरीद देरी से शुरू हुई। फिर भी अब तक करीब 700 किसानों से 14 हजार क्विंटल कपास खरीदी जा चुकी है। कपास की खरीद टोकन सिस्टम से तथा बाजरे की खुली खरीद जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें