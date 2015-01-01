पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी छुड़वाने की मांग:दोहान पच्चीसी में सिंचाई के अभाव में सूखने लगी फसलें

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
पानी की समस्या काे लेकर विधायक अभय सिंह से मिलते किसान।
  • दौचाना माइनर में पानी छुड़वाने की मांग को लेकर विधायक अभयसिंह से मिले किसान

दोहान पच्चीसी क्षेत्र के किसानों ने गुरुवार सुबह नांगल चौधरी के विधायक डॉ. अभयसिंह यादव से उनके निवास पर मुकालात सिंचाई विभाग से दौचाना माइनर में जल्द से जल्द पानी छुड़वाने की मांग की। किसानों ने विधायक को बताया कि पिछले महीने में भी दौचाना माइनर में सिंचाई विभाग ने बहुत कम पानी छोड़ा था।

इसके चलते किसान अपने खेतों की ठीक से सिंचाई किए बिना ही फसलों की बिजाई की थी। ऐसे में अब सिंचाई के अभाव में फसलें सूखने लगी हैं। विधायक डॉ. अभय सिंह यादव ने किसानों की बात सुनने के बाद उन्हें जल्द दौचाना माइनर में पानी छुड़वाने का आश्वासन दिया।

गुरुवार सुबह विधायक निवास पर पहुंचे किसान जगदेव, जयसिंह, सतवीर, राकेश, सोनू, आशीष, प्रदीप, सुनील, दिनेश, कुलदीप व राकेश आदि ने बताया कि दोहान पच्चीसी क्षेत्र में खेती केवल नहरी सिंचाई पर आधारित है। अक्टूबर महीने में जिले की नहरों में पानी आने के दौरान सिंचाई विभाग ने दौचाना माइनर में बहुत कम पानी छोड़ा था।

ऐसे में माइनर के अंतिम टेल तक पानी पहुंचने से पहले ही पानी बंद कर दिया था। ऐसे में दोहान पच्चीसी क्षेत्र के किसान अपने खेतों की ठीक से सिंचाई किए बिना ही फसलों की बिजाई की थी। ठीक से पहली सिंचाई न होने के कारण अब फसलें सूख कर नष्ट होने लगी हैं।

अब जिले की नहरों में पानी चल रहा है। ऐसे में दोहान पच्चीसी क्षेत्र के किसानों की सूखती फसलों को बचाने के लिए जल्द से जल्द दौचाना माइनर में सिंचाई विभाग से पानी छुड़वाया जाए। इस पर माइनर की टेल तक पानी पहुंचाया जाए, ताकि किसान दिन-रात एक कर अपनी फसलों की सिंचाई कर उन्हें सूखने से बचा सकें। किसानों ने बताया कि दौचाना नहर से गांव भांखरी, दौचाना, बलाहा, बदोपुर व नांगलिया सहित अनेक गांव जुड़े हुए हैं।

