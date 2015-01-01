पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यकारिणी गठित:दयावती बनीं जुनून महिला क्लस्टर लेवल फेडरेशन की प्रधान

नारनौल23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जुनून फेडरेशन की चुनी गई नई टीम ।
  • हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के तहत क्लस्टर स्तर पर फेडरेशन का गठन

हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के तहत नारनौल खंड के क्लस्टर लेवल पर महिलाओं के फेडरेशन का गठन किया गया। इसकी प्रधान गांव खटोटी सुल्तानपुर की दयावती को बनाया गया।

डीआरडीए के प्रशिक्षण हाल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में इस अवसर पर हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के जिला क्रियात्मक प्रबंधक एवं जिला इंचार्ज ओमप्रकाश चौहान ने सबसे आजीविका शुरू करने का आह्वान किया तथा संगठन की मजबूती के लिए सहयोग देने की अपील की।

जिला क्रियात्मक प्रबंधक ईश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि आजीविका मिशन के तहत क्लस्टर संगठन की नियमानुसार प्रक्रिया के माध्यम से संगठन का गठन किया गया है। संगठन का नाम जुनून महिला क्लस्टर लेवल फेडरेशन रखा गया।

इसकी प्रधान गांव खटोटी सुल्तानपुर की दयावती को व उपप्रधान गांव जाखनी की ममता को बनाया गया है। संगठन की सचिव गांव अमरपुर जौरासी की मंजू को, कोषाध्यक्ष गांव भूषणकलां की रीना को, सहसचिव मुरारीपुर की योगिता को बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा दो सदस्य सेका की पिंकी व कांवी की धोली को चुना गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस संगठन का मुख्य उद्देश्य है क्लस्टर स्तर पर स्वयं सहायता समूहों की गरीबी दूर करना और ग्राम संगठनों को मजबूत करना है। आजीविका और मिशन के नियमानुसार संगठनों को आगे बढ़ाने का कार्य प्रिया बाबानी, वाईपी और मीना शर्मा, खंड क्लस्टर समन्वयक एवं खंड इंचार्ज द्वारा किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि समय-समय पर संगठन को प्रशिक्षण प्रदान करके क्लस्टर संगठन के माध्यम से ग्राम संगठन और स्वयं सहायता समूहों की समीक्षा करना और उनकी गतिविधियों को सुचारू रूप से चलाना है।

इस प्रकार से यह फेडरेशन खण्ड नारनौल में हरियाणा राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के उद्देश्य की पूर्ति में एक कड़ी के रूप में कार्य करेगा। इस अवसर पर डाटा एंट्री आपरेटर जयवंती व ज्वाला सैनी भी मौजूद थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें