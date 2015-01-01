पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विजय दिवस:डीसी ने भारत-पाक युद्ध के वीर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 दिसंबर 1971 में पाक के करीब 93 हजार सैनिकों ने भारतीय सेना के 1500 सैनिकों के समक्ष किया था आत्मसमर्पण

उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने विजय दिवस पर बुधवार को जिला सैनिक बोर्ड में भारत.पाक युद्ध के वीर शहीदों को पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस मौके पर पुलिस टुकड़ी ने शस्त्र झुका सलामी दी। उपायुक्त ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि 1971 में हुए भारत.पाक युद्ध में भारत को मिली जीत की याद में हर वर्ष विजय दिवस मनाया जाता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि 1971 में आज ही के दिन पाकिस्तान के करीब 93 हजार सैनिकों ने भारतीय सेना के 1500 सैनिकों के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण किया था। यह इतिहास में आज तक का सबसे बड़ा आत्मसमर्पण माना जाता है। इसके बाद ही पूर्वी पाकिस्तान को बांग्लादेश के रूप में नया राष्ट्र बनाया गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि 1971 में भारत ने न केवल पाकिस्तान को परास्त किया बल्कि बांग्लादेश नाम का एक स्वतंत्र देश बना दिया। इस युद्ध को बांग्लादेश का स्वतंत्रता संग्राम भी कहा जाता है।

16 दिसंबर 1971 को पाकिस्तानी सेना ने सरेंडर कर दिया था और ढाका में पाकिस्तानी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एएके नियाजी ने भारत के लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल जगजीत सिंह अरोड़ा के समक्ष आत्म समर्पण पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे। इसी अवसर पर भारत ने विजय दिवस मनाया था। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि आज पूरा देश वीर सेनानियों के शौर्य व बहादुरी के कारण ही अमन व चैन से रह रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम सबको अपने सैनिकों के बलिदान से प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए और देशहित में अपना योगदान करना चाहिए। इस मौके पर जिला सैनिक बोर्ड के कल्याण अधिकारी कर्नल सतेन्द्र कौशल मुख्य लिपिक लाला राम लिपिक ओमप्रकाश सत्यवीर सिंह राजेन्द्र प्रसाद सत्यपाल प्रताप सिंह कल्याण व्यस्थापक जगदीश तथा स्टाफ के सभी सदस्यों के अलावा अन्य भूतपूर्व सैनिक मौजूद थे।

विजय दिवस: 1971 की जंग के जांबाजों को किया याद
यादव धर्मशाला महेंद्रगढ़ के मुख्य सभागार में बुधवार यादव सभा एवं भूतपूर्व सैनिक विकास संघ महेंद्रगढ़ के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में श्रद्धांजलि सभा आयोजित की। विजय दिवस के अवसर पर 2 मिनट का मौन रखकर 1971 की जंग के जांबाजों को याद किया एवं उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। यादव सभा के मीडिया प्रभारी कप्तान राजेंद्र सिंह खेड़ा ने बताया कि यादव सभा के प्रधान डॉ. प्रेम राज यादव ने सभा को संबोधित किया। श्रद्धांजलि सभा में प्रोफेसर बस्तीराम खैरवाल, यादव के उपाध्यक्ष सूबेदार ब्रह्मदेव आर्य, सह सचिव जगदेव सिंह पूर्व बीईओ, कोषाध्यक्ष बाबू जगदीश प्रसाद, कार्यकारिणी सदस्य बलवंत बोहरा, बाबू मलखान सिंह, हेड मास्टर राम सिंह, देशराज, सुबे सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, मास्टर संदीप सिंह, संजय रिवासा, महेंद्र सिंह सरपंच, रामबीर, अजीत सिंह, उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें