नारनौल:एसवाईएल नहर के शीघ्र निर्माण की मांग, कृषि मंत्री को सौंपा ज्ञापन

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
एसवाईएल नहर के निर्माण को पूरा करवाने एवं पंजाब से हरियाणा को समझौते के अनुसार नहरी पानी दिलाने की मांग को लेकर हरियाणा युवा किसान संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष व अटेली के पूर्व विधायक नरेश यादव के नेतृत्व में इलाके के लोगों ने सोमवार शाम कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर से मुलाकात की तथा उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस मौके पर नरेश यादव ने कहा कि नहरी पानी के मामले को लेकर पंजाब व हरियाणा राज्य के बीच बनाए गए अनेक आयोगों द्वारा हरियाणा को उसके हिस्से का पानी देने की बात कही गई तथा इसके लिए अब तक विभिन्न जल समझौते हो चुके है।

इसके अतिरिक्त एसवाईएल नहर के निर्माण कार्य को पूरा करवाने व हरियाणा को उसके हिस्‍से का पानी देने के लिए उच्च न्यायालय का निर्णय भी हरियाणा के पक्ष में आ चुका है। लेकिन दुर्भाग्य की बात है कि पंजाब सरकार के अड़ियल एवं मनमाने रवैये के कारण एसवाईएल लिंक नगर के निर्माण कार्य को अभी तक पूरा नहीं करवाया गया है और न ही केंद्र सरकार द्वारा इस मामले में कोई हस्तक्षेप किया गया है।

पूर्व विधायक ने कहा कि हरियाणा को पंजाब से पानी नहीं मिलने की वजह से किसानों को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा हैं व विशेष रूप से पानी की कमी का नुकसान सबसे ज्यादा दक्षिण हरियाणा के लोगों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा राज्य के गठन के खासतौर से दक्षिणी हरियाणा में नहरी पानी का अभाव रहा है। विगत दो तीन दशकों से वर्षा की कमी व नहरी पानी के अभाव मे भूजल स्तर में निरंतर गिरावट आ रही है। कुओं का जल स्तर काफी नीचे पहुंच चुका है।

जिसके कारण दक्षिण हरियाणा के किसान अपनी खेती की सिंचाई के लिए चिंतित हैं, वहीं अनेक गांवों में पीने के पानी की भी समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई हैं, जिस कारण किसानों सहित आम लोगों में रोष बढ़ता जा रहा है। इस दिशा में अभी तक कोई सार्थक कदम नहीं उठाए गए हैं। इसलिए केंद्र सरकार इस मामले में अविलंब हस्तक्षेप करके एसवाईएल नहर का शीघ्र निर्माण करवाया जाए।

