मांग:केंद्रीय मंत्री से की नारनौल बाईपास का लॉजिस्टिक हब तक विस्तार कराने की मांग

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री गडकरी से मिले नांगल चौधरी के विधायक, बचे हुए बाईपास को शीघ्र पूरा करने की पैरवी की

नांगल चौधरी के विधायक डॉ. अभयसिंह यादव ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली में केंद्रीय भूतल परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी से उनके निवास स्थान पर मुलाकात करके क्षेत्र में बनाए जा रहे नेशनल हाईवे के लिए आभार जताया तथा नारनौल-नांगल चौधरी के बचे हुए बाईपास को पूरा करवाने का आग्रह किया। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि इस मुलाकात में उन्होंने जिला महेंद्रगढ़ से होकर बना जा रहे अनेक हाईवे के लिए आभार जताया। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में बन रहा नारनौल का बाईपास सिंघाना रोड पर आकर समाप्त हो रहा है। इस बाईपास रोड को आगे बढ़ाकर लॉजिस्टिक हब तक तलोट के पास मिला दिया जाए, ताकि क्षेत्र में बनने वाले लॉजिस्टिक हब का संपर्क नेशनल हाईवे नंबर-11 नारनौल सिंघाना रोड से भी सीधा जुड़ जाए। नांगल चौधरी के बाईपास के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि लूजोता तक नेशनल हाईवे द्वारा बाईपास निर्मित किया जा रहा है, परंतु निजामपुर रोड को सीधा कोटपूतली रोड से जोड़ने के लिए उसे लूजोता होते हुए शाहबाजपुर, दताल व नौलाजा इत्यादि गांवों से होते हुए दताल मोड़ के पास मिला दिया जाए। इससे नांगल चौधरी कस्बे को भी पूरा बाईपास प्राप्त हो जाएगा और यह हाईवे से जुड़ जाएंगे। इसी प्रकार नारनौल का बाईपास पूर्ण होने उपरांत जहां मेडिकल कॉलेज और लॉजिस्टिक हब बाईपास पर आ जाएंगे, वहीं इस प्रस्तावित रोड पर पड़ने वाले गांव थाना मकसूसपुर, कुलताजपुर, कोरियावास, कारोली, मारौली भी नेशनल हाईवे के ऊपर आ जाएंगे। उन्होंने गडकरी से कहा कि एनएच-152डी पनियाला मोड़ से आगे दिल्ली मुंबई एक्सप्रेस मार्ग से जोड़ने की मंजूरी सरकार पहले ही दे चुकी है। इससे क्षेत्र के लोगों का भविष्य उज्ज्वल करने में भविष्य में बहुत बड़ी भूमिका निभाएगा। केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने इन दोनों मांगों को स्वीकार करने का आश्वासन दिया।

