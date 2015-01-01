पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:क्रैच सेंटरों को बहाल करने व पौषाहार की राशि दिए जाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
मांगाें काे लेकर प्रदर्शन करती बाल सेविकाएं।

संयुक्त कर्मचारी मंच से संबंधित बाल सेविका व सहायिका यूनियन तथा एआईयूटीयूसी की जिला कमेटी ने संयुक्त रूप से क्रैच सेंटरों को बहाल करने व पौषाहार की राशि दिए जाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। इसके पश्चात जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौपा।

ज्ञापन में मांग की गई है कि जिले के सभी क्रैच सेंटरों चालू कर क्रैच वर्कर्स व हेल्पर की नौकरी बहाल की जाए। प्रत्येक गांव में 1 एक हजार की आबादी पर एक क्रैच सेंटर खोल जाए। अप्रैल 2016 से दिसम्बर 2016 तक के 8 माह की पौषाहार राशि प्रदान की जाए।

इससे पूर्व प्रदर्शन को संबोधित करते हुए जिला प्रधान लक्ष्मी देवी ने कहा कि सन् 1967 से 2016 तक क्रैच सेंटर बाल कल्याण परिषद द्वारा चलाए जा रहे थे, परन्तु 1 जनवरी 2017 से इन केन्द्र को मानदेय बढ़ाने के नाम पर महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अन्तर्गत कर दिया गया, लेकिन मानदेय बढ़ाना तो दूर 20 क्रैच सैन्टरों की वर्कर व हेल्पर की सेवाएं ही समाप्त कर दी गई हैं।

जो वर्कर्स व हेल्पर्स के साथ ही उनके परिवारों के साथ भी घोर नाइन्साफी है। अब सरकार राज्य में 500 क्रैच सैन्टर खोलने की बात कर रही है। ऐसे में यूनियन की मांग है कि हटाई गई वर्कर्स व हेल्पर्स के अनुभव व लम्बे सेवा काल को देखते हुए प्राथमिकता के आधार पर सबसे पहले उनकी सेवाएं बहाल की जाएं तथा बकाया पौषाहार राशि जारी की जाए।

इस अवसर पर जिला प्रधान लक्ष्मी देवी, विनोद, मंजू देवी, राजेश देवी व मंच के राज्य महासचिव मास्टर सुबे सिंह आदि उपस्थित रहे।

