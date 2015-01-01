पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमर्जी के रूल:फैमिली आईडी के बिना राशन देने से साफ इंकार कर रहे डिपो होल्डर

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • राशन कार्डधारकों की मुसीबत बढ़ी
  • बाजार से महंगे दामों पर सामान खरीदने को विवश लाभार्थी

गांव नीरपुर के ग्रामीणों ने सरकारी राशन डिपो होल्डर पर बिना फैमिली आईडी के राशन देने से मना करने का आरोप लगा रोष जताया है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि राशन डिपो होल्डर का कहना है कि ऐसा खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग का आदेश है। यदि ऐसा खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति के ऐसे आदेश हैं तो वे गलत हैं, क्योंकि अभी तक गांव के किसी भी व्यक्ति की फैमिली आईडी बन कर नहीं आयी है।

ग्रामीण रुपेश कुमार व रणबीर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव नीरपुर में फैमिली आईडी बनाने का कार्य कई दिन पहले पूरा हो चुका है, लेकिन अभी तक गांव में किसी भी परिवार पहचान-पत्र बनकर नहीं आया है। ऐसी ही स्थिति जिले के दूसरे गांवों की है।

इसके बावजूद गांव के राशन डिपो होल्डर द्वारा रविवार को राशन वितरण करते समय फैमिली आईडी लेकर आने की शर्त लगा लोगों को राशन देने से मना कर दिया है। राशन डिपो होल्डर अपनी मनमर्जी से ऐसा कर ग्रामीणों को परेशान कर रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन को इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने चाहिए और लाभार्थियों को राशन दिलाना चाहिए।

राशन वितरित करने के आदेश जारी करेंगे
फैमिली आईडी न होने पर राशन न देने संबंधी अभी कोई आदेश जिले में लागू नहीं किए गए हैं। हां, डिपो धारकों को उनके पास राशन लेने आने वाले लोगों को जल्द फैमिली आईडी बनवाने को प्रेरित करने बारे जरूर बोला गया है।

किसी डिपो होल्डर द्वारा फैमिली आईडी न होने पर राशन रोकने संबंधी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। यदि किसी डिपो होल्डर ने बिना फैमिली आईडी ग्रामीणों का राशन रोका है तो वह गलत है। वे इस मामले में जल्द डिपो होल्डर से बात कर राशन वितरित करने के आदेश जारी करेंगे। - सुभाषचंद सिहाग, डीएफएससी नारनौल।

