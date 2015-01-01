पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डीसी ने एसोसिएशन को लिखा पत्र:2 साल में जिला बार एसो. को मिले 32 लाख रुपए के अनुदान का अब देना होगा हिसाब

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला बार एसोसिएशन को दो साल के दौरान के सरकारी तौर पर मिले अनुदान के खर्चने के तरीके पर वकीलों के दो धड़ों के बीच चले आ रहे आरोप-प्रत्यारोप के मामले में अब डीसी कार्यालय भी कूद गया है। उपायुक्त कार्यालय ने जिला बार एसोसिएशन को पत्र लिखकर तत्कालीन डिप्टी स्पीकर संतोष यादव द्वारा दी गई 11 लाख रुपए तथा सामाजिक अधिकारिता राज्यमंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव द्वारा दी गई 21 लाख रुपए की अनुदान राशि के खर्च की यूसी यानि उपयोगिता प्रमाणपत्र देने को कहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार 26 अक्टूबर को डीसी ऑफिस की ओर से जारी किए गए पत्र में नारनौल बार एसोसिएशन को 2 दिन में इस अनुदान के उचित उपयोग प्रमाण पत्र देने बारे निर्देशित किया है। पत्र के अनुसार तत्कालीन डिप्टी स्पीकर संतोष यादव ने 11 लाख रुपए की अनुदान राशि जनसाधारण के उपयोग के लिए पुस्तकालय की पुस्तकें खरीदने तथा राज्यमंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव द्वारा गई 21 लाख रुपए की अनुदान राशि पुस्तकालय के लिए पुस्तकें एवं फर्नीचर की खरीद के लिए दी गई थी।

अब तक इन दोनों की ग्रांट की खर्च की गई डिटेल तथा यूटिलाइजेशन सर्टिफिकेट उपायुक्त कार्यालय को बार एसोसिएशन द्वारा प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार संतोष यादव द्वारा दी गई 11 लाख की अनुदान राशि का चेक महेंद्र यादव एडवोकेट के प्रधानता कार्यकाल में तथा ओमप्रकाश यादव द्वारा दिए गए 21 लाख की अनुदान राशि का चेक अशोक यादव एडवोकेट के कार्यकाल में प्राप्त हुआ है।

21 लाख की राशि को अनुचित रूप से खर्च करने पर पर्दा डालने को कार्यकारिणी का कार्यकाल गलत तरीके से बढ़ाया

बता दें कि मौजूदा बार के चुनाव में प्रधान पद प्रत्याशी यशवंत यादव ने आरोप लगाया था कि चुनाव अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश यादव मांदी वाला एडवोकेट ने चुनावी प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो जाने के बाद तथा लॉकडाउन की अवधि में ही 21 लाख रुपए की राशि को अनुचित अनुचित रूप से खर्च करने पर पर्दा डालने के लिए कार्यकारिणी का कार्यकाल गलत तरीके से बढ़ाया है। इन आरोपों को चुनाव अधिकारी, पूर्व प्रधान महेन्द्र यादव व अशोक यादव पत्रकारवार्ता में गलत ठहरा चुके हैं। अशोक यादव एडवोकेट ने तो मानहानि का मुकदमा करने तथा हिसाब देने की बात कही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें