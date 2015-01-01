पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जिले की पहली कोविड-19 डेडिकेटेड यूनिट शुरू

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • शांति हॉस्पिटल में इस यूनिट का राज्यमंत्री ने किया उद्घाटन

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के मद्देनजर अब ऐसे स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है जिसमें संक्रमितों को सुलभ उपचार मिल सकेगा। मरीजों का बढ़ता भार एक अस्पताल पर नहीं पड़े इसके लिए विभिन्न अस्पतालों में कोविड-19 डेडिकेटेड यूनिट बनाई जा रही है।

इसी क्रम में सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता राज्यमंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने शनिवार को शहर के निजामपुर रोड स्थित शांति अस्पताल में जिले की पहली कोविड-19 डेडिकेटेड यूनिट का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 से पूरा विश्व प्रभावित हुआ है। जब तक इसकी वैक्सीन नहीं बन जाती, तब तक हमें किसी भी तरह की ढिलाई नहीं बरतनी है।

राज्य तथा केंद्र सरकार ने इस संबंध में सभी प्रकार की तैयारियां की हुई है ताकि नागरिकों को इसके प्रभाव से बचाया जा सके। सीएमओ डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने कहा कि संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए जिला में विशेष कोविड सेंटर बनाए गए हैं, ताकि वहां पर उन्हें अलग से बेहतरीन स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जा सके। इस यूनिट में डॉ. ओपी यादव, डॉ. अलका यादव, डॉ. अनिल कुमार, डॉ. एसएस यादव व डॉ. सुरेंद्र मित्तल की टीम इस पर काम करेगी।

