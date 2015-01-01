पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:आयुर्वेद के चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी करने की इजाजत देने के विरोध में हड़ताल पर रहे नारनौल के निजी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार से निर्णय वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर बंद की ओपीडी, इधर, इलाज के लिए भटकते रहे मरीज

सरकार की ओर से आयुर्वेद के डॉक्‍टरों को सर्जरी करने की इजाजत दिए जाने के विरोध में कई निजी अस्पतालों के चिकित्सक शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन हड़ताल पर रहे। डॉक्टरों ने सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक अपने अस्पताल एवं क्लीनिकों में ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रखीं।

वहीं यहां के सरकारी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में सामान्य दिनों की तरह कामकाज चला। चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के चलते निजी अस्पतालों में उपचार के लिए आए मरीजों को या तो बिना उपचार लिए वापस लौटना पड़ा या फिर सरकारी अस्पतालों में जाकर उपचार लेना पड़ा। इसके चलते सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में आज सरकारी अस्पताल में मरीजों की ज्यादा भीड़ देखने को मिली।

बता दें कि सरकार ने हाल ही में आयुर्वेद के डॉक्‍टर्स को सर्जरी करने की इजाजत दी है। इसके अलावा सरकार ने एमबीबीएस डिग्री की नई पॉलिसी में एमबीबीएस करने वाले डाक्टरों को पांच साल तक सरकारी अस्पतालों में अपनी सेवाएं देने तथा एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई के लिए भारी भरकम फीस अदा करने का प्रावधान किया है।

सरकार की इन नीतियों के खिलाफ इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) ने 11 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल करने की घोषणा की थी। आईएमए के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को जिले के गैर सरकारी चिकित्सक शुक्रवार को सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक 12 घंटे अपनी ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद कर रोष जताया।

वहीं हरियाणा सिविल मेडिकल सर्विसेज एसोसिएशन, जिला महेंद्रगढ़ के चिकित्सा अधिकारियों ने रोजाना की तरह ओपीडी/आईपीडी सेवाएं देने के साथ-साथ सरकार की नीतियों का विरोध जता, उन्हें वापस लेने की मांग की। इस दौरान एसोसिएशन के जिला प्रधान डॉ. आदित्य यादव, मनोरोग चिकित्सक डॉ. पवन, डॉ. विकास सूंठवाल व डॉ. मनीष यादव ने बताया कि सरकार ने एमबीबीएस डिग्री की नई पॉलिसी में एमबीबीएस करने वाले डाक्टर को 5 साल तक सरकारी अस्पतालों में अपनी सेवाएं देने का नियम लागू किया है। इसके अलावा सरकार ने एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करने वाले भावी चिकित्सकों से मोटी फीस वसूलने का प्रावधान भी लागू किया है। जो गलत है।

फीस बढ़ाने तथा सरकारी अस्पतालों में पांच साल तक सेवाएं देने की सरकारी की शर्त के चलते प्रदेश के प्रतिभाशाली छात्र-छात्राएं दूसरे राज्यों में जाकर एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करने को मजबूर होंगे। जो राज्य के हित में नहीं है। इसलिए एसोसिएशन की सरकार से मांग है कि एमबीबीएस डिग्री की नई पॉलिसी में किए गए किए गए बदलाव को वापस लेने की मांग की है।

वहीं इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) ने आयुर्वेद के डॉक्‍टर्स को सर्जरी करने की इजाजत देने पर नाराजगी जताई। आईएमए के आहवान पर जिले के गैर सरकारी चिकित्सकों ने अपने सभी क्लीनिक तथा सभी नॉन इमर्जेंसी हेल्‍थ सेंटर तथा आउटडोर पेशेंट डिपार्टमेंट में ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रख रोष जताया।

गैर-सरकारी चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के चलते निजी अस्पतालों में उपार के लिए आए मरीजों को या तो बिना उपचार वापस लौटना पड़ा या फिर सरकारी अस्पतालों में उपचार लेना पड़ा।

इसके चलते सामान्य दिनों की तुलना में आज सरकारी अस्पतालों में आज ज्यादा मरीज देखने को मिले। जिला अस्पताल के रिकार्ड के अनुसार गैर सरकारी चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के चलते शुक्रवार को नागरिक अस्पताल में 10 प्रतिशत अधिक ओपीडी हुई। आईएमए ने सरकार को चेताया है कि उनकी मांग पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया तो आने वाले दिनों में आंदोलन को तेज किया जाएगा। इसकी जिम्मेदार सरकार स्वयं होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें