तैयारी:हमीदपुर से बदोपुर तक 10 किमी में दोहान नदी का होगा रिचार्ज

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोहान नदी को हमीदपुर से बदोपुर तक रिचार्ज करवाकर इसमें बरसाती पानी डलवाया जाएगा
  • विधायक ने 8 किलोमीटर नदी क्षेत्र का किया पैदल निरीक्षण

दोहान नदी का हमीदपुर से बदोपुर तक 10 किलोमीटर क्षेत्र में रिचार्ज करने से इलाके का वाटर लेवल बढ़ सकता है। बरसात की सीजन में इस पूरे क्षेत्र की नदी को रिचार्ज करने के लिए बदोपुर राजस्थान बॉर्डर तक पानी खुदाई द्वारा ले जाने की जरूरत को देखते हुए नदी की खुदाई करके नाला बनाया जानने की तैयारी की जाएगी।

यह जानकारी नांगल चौधरी के विधायक डॉ. अभयसिंह ने गुरूवार देते हुए बताया कि क्षेत्र के किसानों के लिए बहुत जरूरी है कि दोहान नदी को हमीदपुर से बदोपुर तक रिचार्ज करवाकर इसमें बरसाती पानी डलवाया जाए। इसके लिए बदोपुर राजस्थान बॉर्डर तक पानी खुदाई के द्वारा ले जाया जा सकता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि वह इस बात का भरसक प्रयास करेंगे कि सरकार द्वारा बजट उपलब्ध करवाकर अति शीघ्र खुदाई का काम करवा दिया जाए ताकि बरसात के समय उपलब्ध फालतू पानी को नदी के अंदर राजस्थान बॉर्डर तक पहुंचाया जाए।

विधायक ने अपनी इस योजना को अंजाम तक पहुंचाने के लिए गुरुवार सुबह हमीदपुर बांध से लेकर बदोपुर राजस्थान सीमा तक दोहान नदी में पैदल नदी के विभिन्न हिस्सों का निरीक्षण किया। उनके साथ सहायक मृदा संरक्षण अधिकारी हरिराम यादव भी थे।

उन्होंने बताया कि दोहान नदी पर हमीदपुर गांव के पास काफी वर्ष पहले एक बांध का निर्माण किया गया था, परंतु दुर्भाग्यवश दोहन नदी में पानी आना बंद हो गया और उस बांध का फायदा क्षेत्र को नहीं मिल पाया। इसके बाद हसन पुर डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी नहर से बांध तक सिंचाई विभाग ने एक नहर का निर्माण किया, ताकि नहर का फालतू पानी बरसात की ऋतु में नदी में डाला जा सके। पिछले 4 वर्ष से इस नहर द्वारा बांध में पानी डाला जा रहा है तथा इस पानी का फैलाव लगभग 2 किलोमीटर पीछे तक भांखरी गांव की सीमा तक रहा है। नदी का तल उबड़-खाबड़ होने और विपरीत ढाल होने की वजह से पीछे पानी नहीं जा पा रहा है।

कुछ दिन पहले सिंचाई विभाग ने डॉ. यादव के अनुरोध पर एक कच्चा नाला पानी के लिए खोदा है, जो जादूपुर गांव सीमा तक जाता है, जहां एक जोहड़ की खुदाई भी नदी में की गई है। गुरुवार सुबह की सैर के दौरान डॉ अभयसिंह यादव ने हमीदपुर बांध पर पहुंचकर वहां से पैदल लगभग 8 किलोमीटर की सैर नदी के अंदर करते हुए पूरी नदी का राजस्थान बॉर्डर तक निरीक्षण किया। क्षेत्र के साथ पडऩे वाले गांवों में नहर की सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं है अत: नदी में पानी डालकर इन गांवों के ट्यूबवैलों को जीवित रखने का प्रयास किया जाएगा ताकि किसान इससे सिंचाई कर सके।

इन गांवो के लोगों को होगा लाभ : इस कार्य के पूरे होने के उपरांत हमीदपुर गांव के अतिरिक्त भांखरी, खटोटी, जादूपुर, दोचाना, बदोपुर एवं राजस्थान के गांव ढोसी और शिमला तक के लोगों को इसका लाभ होगा।

