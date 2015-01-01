पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्रद्धाजंलि:तेज गति और शराब पीकर वाहन चलाना सड़क दुर्घटनाओं का सबसे बड़ा कारण

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मरे लाेगाें काे श्रद्धाजंलि देते ब्रह्मा कुमारी भाई बहन।
  • ब्रह्माकुमारी के दिव्य ज्योति सेवा केंद्र में जागरुकता कार्यक्रम, यातायात विशेषज्ञ बोले-

माऊंट आबू के राजयोग एज्यूकेशन एंड रिसर्च फाउंडेशन के यातायात व परिवहन प्रभाग के संयोजक सुरेश शर्मा ने कहा कि सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में विश्व में सबसे ज्यादा लोग भारत में ही मृत्यु का शिकार होते हैं। जो हम सबके लिए चिंता का विषय है।

हमारे देश के 1.50 लाख से ज्यादा नागरिक हर साल काल का ग्रास बन जाते हैं, फिर भी हम सचेत नहीं हुए हैं, क्योंकि हम (शराब का सेवन कर वाहन चलाने, तेज गति से वाहन चलाने तथा नींद में वाहन चलाने) 3 प्रकार के नशे के वशीभूत हैं। इनसे बचना चाहिए।

ब्रह्माकुमारी के दिव्य ज्योति सेवा केंद्र, नारनौल पर आयोजित विशेष कार्यक्रम में बोलते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि तेज गति से वाहन चलाने का नशा, शराब के नशे से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक है। भारत में सड़क दुर्घटनाओं का सबसे बड़ा कारण तेज गति से वाहन चलाने का नशा है, जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा नौजवान मृत्यु का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

दूसरा नींद का नशा है। उन्होंने आंकड़ों का हवाला देते हुए बताया कि लॉकडाउन के पहले 3 महिनों में ही भारत में 81385 दुर्घटनाओं में 29415 नागरिक मौत की भेंट चढ़ गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि आध्यात्मिकता से हम अपने मन को शान्त और सशक्त बनाकर सही समय पर सही निर्णय ले सकते हैं तथा दुर्घटनाओं से बच सकते हैं।

कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता कर रही सेवा केन्द्र प्रभारी रतन दीदी ने कहा कि हमारे क्षेत्र में आए दिन सड़क दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। उनमें बड़ी संख्या में लोग आकस्मिक मौत का शिकार होते हैं। इसका एक महत्वपूर्ण कारण होता है कि मन का उतावलापन और आवेश। मन को शान्त और धैर्यवान बनाने के लिए राजयोग मेडिटेशन बहुत ही कारगर उपाय है।

सड़क दुर्घटना के शिकार दिवगंत आत्माओं को शान्ति का दान देने तथा उनके परिजनों को अवसाद और तनाव से मुक्त करने के लिए यह कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया है। रोड सेफ्टी ऑर्गनाइजेशन के अध्यक्ष राजेश यादव ने कहा कि हम सड़क पर वाहन चालकों को नियमों का पालन करने की प्रेरणा देते हैं।

परंतु यह ब्रह्माकुमारी संस्था लोगों को आध्यात्मिक शक्ति के आधार पर नशामुक्ति की जो शिक्षा देती है वह बहुत ही जरूरी है। इनके प्रयासों की हम बहुत सराहना करते हैं। कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य नरेश गोगिया तथा एंटी क्राइम क्लब के अध्यक्ष शुभम ने भी लोगों को संबोधित किया।

मधु ने सड़क सुरक्षा कविता सुनाई तथा कमल ने राजयोग का अभ्यास द्वारा शांति अनुभूति कराई। इस अवसर पर कमल दीदी, मनोहर लाल, विष्णु आर्य अधिवक्ता, कृष्णावतार यादव, अनिता परमार, रामनिवास सैनी, संगीता, गीता, शीला, भावना व मंजू समेत अनेक गणमान्यजन उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें