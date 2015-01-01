पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वामित्व स्कीम:210 गांवों का ड्रोन से नक्शा तैयार, 100 गांवों में 25 दिसंबर तक पूरा होगा कार्य

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारनाैल में सीएम काे लालडाेरा मुक्त अभियान की जानकारी देेते उपायुक्त अजय कुमार।
  • महेंद्रगढ़ जिले के 367 गांवों को किया जा रहा लाल डोरा मुक्त
  • सीएम से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग कर डीसी ने अधिकारियों की बैठक में कहा- यह सरकार का महत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट, इसे जल्द पूरा करें अधिकारी

स्वामित्व स्कीम-लालडोरा मुक्त गांव योजना के तहत जिला महेंद्रगढ़ मेंं 367 गांवों को लाल डोरा मुक्त किया जाना है। इनमेंं से अब तक 210 गांवों का ड्रोन फ्लाइंग के बाद नक्शा तैयार किया जा चुका है। इन 210 गांवोंं में से कम से कम 100 गांवों में 25 दिसंबर तक काम पूरा करना है।

यह जानकारी उपायुक्त अजय कुमार प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल के साथ स्वामित्व योजना को लेकर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए हुई समीक्षा बैठक के बाद अधिकारियों को दी। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि स्वामित्व स्कीम-लालडोरा मुक्त गांव के तहत ग्रामीणों को उनकी संपत्ति का मालिकाना हक मिलेगा। यह सरकार का बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट है। पंचायती राज विभाग व राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी इस प्रोजेक्ट को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर पूरा कराएं।

उन्होंने बताया कि डाटा प्रोसेसिंग का कार्य पूरा होने के बाद इन सभी गांवों के नागरिकों से एक माह का समय दिया जाए। इस दौरान ग्रामीणोंं से दावे व आपत्तियां ली जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला के 12 गांवों को पहले ही लाल डोरा मुक्त किया जा चुका है।

इसी तरह अब शेष गांवों को भी लालडोरा मुक्त करके ग्रामीणों को उनकी संपत्ति के कागजात दिए जाएंगे। आने वाले समय में गांव व जिले की बाउंड्री का एक मैप तैयार किया जाएगा, जिसके बाद जिला में सभी सरकारी तथा गैर सरकारी जमीन को एक आईडी दी जाएगी।

इस सारी प्रक्रिया के बाद जमीन से जुड़े विवादों में कमी आएगी। उन्होंने पंचायत एवं राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे इस कार्य की हर रोज समीक्षा करें तथा तय समय में इस कार्य को पूरा कराएं। इससे पहले हुई वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया से गिरीश कुमार की ओर से इस प्रोजेक्ट के संबंध में पावर पॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन के माध्यम से अब तक हुई प्रगति की समीक्षा रिपोर्ट पेश की गई।

उन्होंने जानकारी दी कि प्रदेश में 2241 गांवों में ड्रोन के माध्यम से गांवों का फोटो लिया जा चुका है। राज्य के शेष गांव में भी इस काम को जल्द ही पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इस बैठक में एडीसी अभिषेक मीणा, डीडीपीओ ओमप्रकाश, बीडीपीओ प्रमोद कुमार व धर्मवीर भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें