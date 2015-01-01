पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:काेराेना के कारण इस बार नहीं होगा कुम्हार सभा के प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • बैठक बुला सर्वसम्मति से लिया गया निर्णय

कुम्हार (प्रजापति) सभा, नारनौल की बैठक रविवार को प्रधान किशनलाल लुहानीवाल की अध्यक्षता में शास्त्री नगर स्थित सभा कार्यालय में हुई। इसमें प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह के आयोजन को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधान किशनलाल लुहानीवाल ने बताया कि कुम्हार सभा हर साल बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाली समाज की प्रतिभाओं को सम्मानित करता है।

परंतु इस बार कोरोना के संक्रमण के चलते समारोह के आयोजन बारे सभा कोई निर्णय नहीं ले पाई है। इसलिए समारोह के आयोजन बारे विचार-विमर्श को सभा की मीटिंग बुलाई गई है। इसलिए बैठक में उपस्थित समाज के सभी लोग प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह के आयोजन बारे अपने विचार एवं सुझाव प्रस्तुत करें, ताकि समारोह बारे कोई निर्णय लिया जा सके।

बैठक में उपस्थित लोगों ने कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण का हवाला देते हुए इस बार प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन नहीं करने पर अपनी सहमति जताई। बैठक में उपप्रधान प्रहलाद सिंह, सचिव इंद्रजीत सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष जोगेंद्र सिंह, सह सचिव नित्यानंद व युवा प्रधान उम्मेद सिंह समेत समाज के अनेक लोग उपस्थित रहे।

