पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बदइंतजामी:बुढ़ापा पेंशन वितरण के दौरान उड़ी सोशल डिस्टेंस की धज्जियां

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारनाैल में बुढ़ापा पेंशन लेने आए लाेगाें की डाकघर में लगी भीड़।
  • मास्क भी नहीं पहन रहे ज्यादातर लोग
  • डाकघर में नहीं नजर आए कोरोना कंट्रोल करने के प्रयास

शहर के रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर स्थित मुख्य डाकघर में गुरुवार को बुढ़ापा पेंशन वितरण के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस की सरेआम धज्जियां उड़ाई गई। स्थिति यह थी कि मुख्य डाकघर का परिसर पेंशन लेने के लिए आए बुजुर्गों व उनके साथ आए परिजनों से ठसाठस भरा हुआ था, लेकिन वहां लोगों को रोकने-टोकने के लिए डाकघर का कोई कर्मचारी मौजूद नहीं रहा।

बता दें कि शहर के सभी वार्डों के बुजुर्गों, दिव्यांगजनों एवं निराश्रितों को मुख्य डाकघर व शहर के दो उप डाकघरों में पेंशन वितरण का कार्य किया जाता है। सबसे अधिक वार्डों के बुजुर्गों को मुख्य डाकघर में पेंशन वितरित की जाती है। इसके तहत गुरुवार को शहर के मुख्य डाकघर में बुढ़ापा पेंशन वितरण का कार्य किया गया।

ऐसे में डाकघर प्रबंधन की ओर से बुजुर्गों को सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाकर रखने के लिए उचित व्यवस्था करनी थी, लेकिन गुरुवार को डाकघर प्रबंधन की ओर से सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाकर रखने की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई थी। इसके चलते सुबह डाकघर खुलते ही सैकड़ों की संख्या में बुजुर्ग पेंशन लेने के लिए डाकघर परिसर में घुस गए।

इससे जहां पेंशन वितरण खिड़की पर लंबी लाइनें लग गईं, वहीं डाकघर परिसर भी ठसाठस भर गया। स्थिति यह थी कि डाकघर परिसर में पैर रखने लायक जगह नहीं बची थी। वहां बुजुर्ग एक-दूसरे से सटकर खड़े थे। डाकघर में सरेआम सोशल डिस्टेंस की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही थी, परंतु डाकघर के कर्मचारी मूकदर्शक बने यह तमाशा देखते रहे। किसी ने भी सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करवाने की कोशिश नहीं की।

87 नए केसों के साथ कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 4800 पार

नारनौल. गुरुवार को नए पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या 87 तक पहुंच गई। अभी तक 82518 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 4805 कोविड पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। सैदअलीपुर में सर्वाधिक 7 केस आए सामने जिले में 87 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले के लोगों को प्रदेश की तरह कोरोना को रोकने के लिए मास्क लगाने तथा सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करने का आग्रह किया है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में 4805 लोग कोरोना का शिकार हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 4214 संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके। गुरुवार को 29 मरीजों को संक्रमण मुक्त घोषित किया गया। जिले में 7 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

584 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 29 अक्टूबर तक 110880 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 68696 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। अब तक जिले से 82518 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं, इनमें से 1491 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

कनीना में 4 महिलाओं समेत 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव

कनीना| लगातार बढ़ रही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या लोगों के लिए चिंता का विषय बनी हुई है। गुरुवार को भी खंड में 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई। जिसकी सूचना के बाद से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने संक्रमित मरीजों के घरों के आस-पास रहने वाले लोगों की जांच शुरू कर दी है। स्वास्थ्यकर्मी सुनील ने बताया कि गुरुवार को खंड के 7 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोराेना पॉजिटिव आई।

जिसमें चार महिलाएं व तीन पुरुष शामिल है। खंड के गांव खेड़ी तलवाना से दो, सहिर से दो, ढाणा, कोटिया व धनौंदा से एक-एक व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट कोराना पॉजिटिव है। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी मरीजों के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों की लिस्ट तैयार की जा रही है। जल्द ही संक्रमित मरीज के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों के सैंपल लेकर जांच की जाएगी। इस दौरान एसएमओ डॉ. धर्मेन्द्र ने सभी लोगों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जारी निर्देशों का पालन करने की अपील की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें