सलाह:स्ट्रोक से बचने के लिए नियमित रूप से करें व्यायाम, संतुलित आहार ही लें : सीएमओ

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रत्येक 4 में से 1 वयस्क स्ट्रोक का शिकार, अव्यवस्थित जीवन शैली व अनुचित खानपान स्ट्रोक का कारण

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि आधुनिक युग में जीवन शैली में परिवर्तन आने के कारण स्ट्रोक के मरीज दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। प्रत्येक 4 में से 1 वयस्क स्ट्रोक का शिकार हो रहा है। विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस के अवसर पर सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में हुई बैठक में उन्होंने कहा कि स्ट्रोक का मुख्य कारण अव्यवस्थित जीवन शैली, उच्च रक्तचाप, मधुमेह व अनुचित खानपान है।

स्ट्रोक के दौरान व्यक्ति के शरीर का कोई भी अंग कमजोर पड़ सकता है या काम करना ही बंद कर देता है। कभी-कभी ज्यादा स्ट्रोक होने की वजह से व्यक्ति कोमा में चला जाता है या मृत्यु भी हो जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें अच्छी जीवनशैली अपनाते हुए व्यायाम व संतुलित आहार को अपनाना चाहिए। धूम्रपान व शराब का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए। कोलेस्ट्रॉल व मधुमेह को नियंत्रण में रखना चाहिए व तनाव व अवसाद से दूर रहना चाहिए। हमें अपने शरीर के वजन को भी नियंत्रण में रखना चाहिए।

बैठक में डिप्टी सीएमओ नरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि स्ट्रोक से बचाव करते हुए स्वस्थ रहकर ही स्वस्थ समाज का निर्माण किया जा सकता है। इस दौरान बैठक में उप-सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवीन यादव, डीपीएम संदीप यादव, एमएनडीईओ दिलबाग सिंह, विरेंद्र यादव, मुकेश यादव, दिनेश सैनी, महेश यादव, मनोज कुमार व दिनेश शर्मा मौजूद रहे।

