शार्ट-सर्किट से आग:फायर ब्रिगेड का पानी खत्म, महेंद्रगढ़ से और मंगाई तब तक लाखों का सामान राख

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
आजाद चाैक स्थित गांधी बाजार में दुकान में लगी आग काे बुझाते लाेग।
  • रात को हुआ हादसा, दिन में भी सुलगता रहा सामान

शहर के मानक चौक के नजदीकी गांधी बाजार में शुक्रवार रात करीब 8.30 बजे बिजली की तारों में शार्ट-सर्किट से उठी चिंगारी से आग इस कदर भड़की कि रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स की दो दुकानों में रखा लाखों रुपए का कपड़ा व सामान जलकर खाक हो गया।

आग लगने की सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंचे दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारियों/पुलिस कर्मचारियों एवं आमजन ने दुकान की छत तथा पीछे से दीवार तोड़कर तीन फायर ब्रिगेड वाहनों व टैंकरों से पानी डाला तब जाकर पांच घंटे बाद आग पर काबू पाया, लेकिन तब तक दुकानों में रखे रेडिमेड कपड़े व अन्य सामान आग में जल कर स्वाह हो चुका था। पीडि़त दुकानदारों ने शनिवार सुबह एसपी व डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए सरकार से उचित मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग भी की है।

मोहल्ला देवस्थान निवासी राजेंद्र जैन पुत्र ईश्वरचंद जैन की गांधी बाजार में मोड पर रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स कपड़ों की गांधी जनरल स्टोर के नाम से दुकान की हुई है। शुक्रवार देर शाम करीब 7.30 बजे दुकान संचालक अपनी दुकान बंद करके अपने घर चले गए थे। बाद में करीब 8:30 बजे दुकान में बिजली की तारों में शार्ट-सर्किट होने से आग लग गई।

दुकान से धुंआ निकलते देख किसी राहगीर ने मोबाइल पर इसकी सूचना दुकान मालिक को दी। सूचना मिलने पर दुकानदार ने इसकी जानकारी फायर ब्रिगेड व पुलिस को दी तथा स्वयं चाबी लेकर मौके पर पहुंचा तथा दुकान का शटर खोलने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन तब तक दुकान में लगी आग पूरी तरह धधककर साथ लगती दीपक रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स की दुकान को भी अपनी चपेट में ले चुकी थी।

ऐसे में दुकान का शटर नहीं खुल सका। तभी फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मचारियों, पुलिस कर्मियों एवं आमजन मौके पर पहुंच दुकानों की छत तोड़ी तथा पीछे से दीवार तोड़कर आग बुझाने का कार्य शुरु किया। आग बुझने से पहले ही फायर ब्रिगेड वाहन का पानी खत्म हो गया। इसके बाद महेंद्रगढ़ से दो गाड़ियां बुलाई गई तथा आमजन के सहयोग से पानी के 5 टैंकर मंगवाए। दुकानदारों के अनुसार आगजनी से उन्हें करीब 25 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हो गया।

एक ही दुकान में आग बुझाने 3 बार दौड़ी फायर ब्रिगेड

दपक रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स की दुकान में पहली बार रात को करीब 8:30 बजे आग लगी। फायर ब्रिगेड देर रात करीब 2 बजे काबू पाकर वापस लौटी थी। सुबह 6 बजे इस दुकान में फिर आग लग गई। फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मी सुबह 6 बजे दोबारा पहुंचे तथा आग पर काबू पाया।

दोपहर 12 बजे फिर से आग धधक गई। मौके पर मौजूद दुकान मालिक ने जानकारी फायर ब्रिगेड को दी। दोपहर 12 बजे तीसरी बार फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों ने काबू पाया।

खूब खली फायर ब्रिगेड की कमी

आग लगने के दौरान खूब खली फायर ब्रिगेड गाड़ियों की कमी, आग बुझाने को महेंद्रगढ़ से बुलानी पड़ी दो गाड़ियां, गाड़ियां आने में हुई देरी से बढ़ा नुकसान बता दें कि जिला मुख्यालय नारनौल स्थित दमकल केंद्र पर पहले आग की घटनाओं पर काबू पाने के लिए तीन गाड़ियां थी। इनमें से 2 गाड़ियां 10 साल से अधिक पुरानी होने के कारण एनसीआर क्षेत्र के लिए ऑफ दा रोड हो चुकी हैं।

ऐसे में सरकार के आदेश पर इन दो गाड़ियों को कुरुक्षेत्र व पेहवा भेज दिया गया है। ऐसे में जिला मुख्यालय नारनौल पर कई माह से केवल एक फायर ब्रिगेड वाहन है। रात को आजाद चौक में दुकानों में आग लगने पर यह फायर ब्रिगेड गाड़ी बिना देरी किए मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। परंतु आग पर काबू पाने से पहले ही इस गाड़ी में पानी समाप्त हो गया।

ऐसे में आग बुझाने के लिए नारनौल से 25 किलोमीटर दूर महेंद्रगढ़ से दो गाड़ियां को बुलाया गया तथा पानी के टैंकर बुलाकर इस पानी में दोबारा पानी डाला गया। इस प्रकार बीच में करीब 1 घंटे तक आग बुझाने की कार्रवाई रुकी रही।

बार-बार डिमांड करने के बाद भी उपलब्ध नहीं करवाई गई फायर ब्रिगेड

अग्मिशमन केंद्र नारनौल के अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय स्थित दमकल केंद्र के अधीन तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्र आती हैं। यहां आग की घटनाओं पर जल्द काबू पाने के लिए कम से कम 5 फायर ब्रिगेड वाहनों की ज़रुरत है, जबकि पिछले कई महीने से यहां केवल एक फायर ब्रिगेड वाहन है। यहां नए पांच वाहनों डिमांड करीब 1 साल पहले संबंधित अधिकारियों व स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि के मार्फत सरकार से की गई थी। लेकिन समस्या बरकरार है।

दमकल केंद्र के कर्मियों को दीपावली पर भी आग की घटनाओं पर काबू पाने में भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा था। शुक्रवार रात भी दुकानों में लगने पर महेंद्रगढ़ से 2 गाड़ियां बुला कर आग पर काबू पाया। दीपावली से लेकर अब तक 10 से अधिक आग लगने की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। फायर ब्रिगेड वाहनों की कमी से आगजनी की घटनाओं पर समय पर काबू नहीं पाया जाने से नुकसान का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है।

