कोविड-19 पर अंकुश:मैरिज पैलेस में हर हाल में हो सरकारी हिदायतों का पालन, हलवाइयों की कोरोना जांच अनिवार्य : डीसी

नारनौल2 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी ने मैरिज पैलेस प्रबंधकों के साथ की बैठक, औचक निरीक्षण करेगी टीम

उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने कहा कि जिले में अगर किसी भी मैरिज पैलेस में कोविड.19 के नियमों की अवहेलना होगी तो शादी कर्ता व मैरिज पैलेस मालिक दोनों पर ही आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन की टीम लगातार औचक निरीक्षण करेगी।

उपायुक्त गुरुवार को लघु सचिवालय में मैरिज पैलेस प्रबंधकों व मालिकों की बैठक लेते हुए यह बात कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि त्यौहारी सीजन के बाद अब शादियों का शुभ मुहूर्त आ गया है। कोरोना के बचाव को प्राथमिकता देते हुए मैरिज पैलेस बुक करवाने व मैरिज पैलेस प्रबंधक शादी समारोह में सरकार की हिदायतों की पालना करें। उन्होंने मैरिज पैलेस मालिकों से कहा कि हलवाइयों की कोरोना की जांच करवाने के बाद ही समारोह में कार्य शुरू करने की अनुमति प्रदान करें।

उन्होंने सीएमओ डॉ. अशोक कुमार को हलवाइयों का चैकअप करने को कहा। सीएमओ ने हलवाइयों का चैकअप प्राथमिकता के आधार पर करने का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि हलवाई पहले सामान्य अस्पताल जाकर अपना टेस्ट करवाएं।

मैरिज पैलेस मालिक भी यह सुनिश्चित करें कि हलवाइयों के चैकअप अनिवार्य है। डीसी ने एसडीएम को उपमंडल स्तर पर बैठक लेने के निर्देश दिए। मैरिज पैलेस मालिकों से बैठक कर शादी समारोह में कोरोना के बचाव के नियमों की सख्ती से पालना होनी चाहिए।

इसके अलावा पैलेस में स्टाल व बैठने की व्यवस्था कोरोना की हिदायतों अनुरूप हो। समारोह के समय दो गज की दूरी, सेनिटाइजर व मास्क अनिवार्य है। मैरिज पैलेस मालिक व शादी कर्ता दोनों का नैतिक दायित्व बनता है कि वह शादी समारोह में कोविड-19 के नियमों की पालना हो।

शादी के अवसर पर होने वाले नृत्य के अवसर पर शादी कर्ता अनुग्रह के आधार पर कोविड-19 के बचाव की बात रखेंगे तो उनके अपने ही रिश्तेदार व सगे, संबंधी उनकी बात मानकर शादी समारोह को सफल बनाने मेंं सहयोग देंगे।

मैरिज पैलेस मालिकों से डीसी ने भी अपने सुझाव रखने को कहा। इस पर मैरिज पैलेस मालिकों ने नियमों के तहत ही शादी समारोह को सम्पन्न करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने कहा रात्री 10 बजे के बाद बजने वाले डीजे को रोकने के लिए पुलिस की गश्त लगती रहे। ताकि नियमों के पालना का माहौल बना रहे।

इस अवसर पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन, अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त अभिषेक मीणा, एसडीएम महेंद्रगढ़ विश्राम कुमार मीणा, एसडीएम कनीना रणबीर सिंह, एसडीएम नारनौल मनोज कुमार, नगराधीश लक्ष्मीनारायण के अतिरिक्त अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी तथा मैरिज पैलेस के मालिक उपस्थित थे।

