कोरोना ने ली एक और जान:कोविड नियमों के तहत हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, जिले में 10वीं मौत, 35 नए संक्रमित मिले

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में कोरोना से यह 10वीं मौत, गुड़गांव में बेड नहीं मिलने पर पीजीआई रोहतक ले जाते समय हुई मौत

जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में राहत की बात यह रही कि सोमवार के मुकाबले नए कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित केस कम आए, किंतु चिंता की बात यह रही कि शहर के मोहल्ला पुरानी सराय निवासी एक महिला की कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो गई। उनका अंतिम संस्कार सुबह कोविड-19 के नियमों की पालना करते हुए रेवाड़ी रोड श्मशान भूमि पर किया गया। गौरतलब है कि जिले में कोरोना से यह 10वीं मौत हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक पुरानी सराय निवासी एक महिला की सोमवार दोपहर तबीयत खराब होने पर उसे उपचार के लिए परिजन नागरिक अस्पताल लेकर गए। वहां ओपीडी में जांच के बाद वह कोरोना संक्रमित मिली। यहां हालात गंभीर होने के कारण उसे पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया गया। बताया जाता है कि वह महिला पहले से कार्डिएक पेशेंट थी तथा उसका गुड़गांव के अस्पताल में पहले से ही इलाज चल रहा था। सीएमओ ने बताया कि उन्हें जानकारी मिली कि नारनौल से उसके परिजन उसे गुड़गांव स्थित अस्पताल ले गए।

वहां बेड ना मिलने पर उसे जब पीजीआई ले जाया जा रहा था तो बीच रास्ते में महिला रोगी ने दम तोड़ दिया। रात को उसे वापस नारनौल अस्पताल लाया गया। यहां से मंगलवार सुबह अंतिम संस्कार के लिए कोविड-19 के नियमों की पालना करते हुए शव को एंबुलेंस से रेवाड़ी रोड स्थित श्मशान भूमि भेजा गया। यहां नगर परिषद के सचिव अनिल कुमार व एसआई सुनील कुमार के नेतृत्व में तैनात टीम ने पीपीई किट पहनकर अंतिम संस्कार के कार्य में सहयोग किया। इनमें नरेश, भूपेंद्र, महेंद्र, राहुल, राजू समेत अनेक कर्मचारी शामिल रहे। दूसरी ओर सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि अब जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की कुल संख्या 5092 हो गई है। मंगलवार नए 35 केस आए तो 83 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक जिले में कुल 4526 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। सीएमओ के अनुसार नारनौल अस्पताल में मोहल्ला पुरानी सराय के एक कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हो गई है। अब तक जिला में 10 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। कोरोना के 557 केस अभी भी एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 3 नवंबर तक 112288 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 69581 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 86372 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 1181 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

मंगलवार काे शहर में 11 लाेग संक्रमित
महेंद्रगढ़| काेराेना संक्रमितों का ग्राफ दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। खासकर शहर में बीते एक सप्ताह से काेई ऐसा दिन नहीं गया है, जब 10 से कम लाेग संक्रमित हुए हाें। मंगलवार भी शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्राें में 11 लाेगाें के काेराेना पॉजिटिव हाेने की पुष्टि हुई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी संक्रमितों के परिजनों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच कर उन्हें हाेम आइसाेलेट किया है। विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक नियर खादी भंडार के पास, विष्णु कॉलोनी में व आदर्श काॅलाेनी में एक एक व्यक्ति के संक्रमित हाेने की पुष्टि हुई है। जबकि फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ में व सुखराम अस्पताल में चार लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है।

यहां मिले नए केस

भोजावास 3, सिगड़ा 1, मोहनपुर 2, नावदी 1, टहला 3, सिहोर 1, नारनौल हाउसिंग बोर्ड 2, मोहल्ला खरखड़ी नारनौल 1, नांगल सिरोही 1, मोहल्ला चांदूवाड़ा नारनौल 1, मंडलाना 1, हुडा सेक्टर नारनौल 1, नियर खादी भंडार महेंद्रगढ़ 1, विष्णु कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ 1, फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ 4, महेंद्रगढ़ सुखराम हॉस्पिटल 4, आदर्श कॉलोनी महेंद्रगढ़ 1, सिलारपुर 1, भुंगारका 2, नांगल नुनिया 1, मोहल्ला पुरानी सराय नारनौल 1, डोहरकला 1 शामिल रहे।

कनीना में 5 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव
खंड में लगातार बढ़ रही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या क्षेत्र के लोगों के लिए चिंता का विषय बनी हुई है। मंगलवार को भी खंड में पांच लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिसकी सूचना के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने संक्रमित मरीजों के घरों के आस-पास के क्षेत्र को कंटेनमेंट जाेन घोषित कर लोगों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच शुरू कर दी है। स्वास्थ्यकर्मी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार को पांच लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिसमें गांव सिहाेर से 18 वर्षीय एक युवक, भोजावास से 17 वर्षीय युवक, 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 30 वर्षीय महिला व सिगड़ा गांव से एक 38 वर्षीय महिला की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव अाई। जिसकी सूचना के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने सभी संक्रमित मरीजाें का उपचार शुरू कर दिया है व उनके संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों की लिस्ट तैयार की जा रही है। जिन सभी के भी जल्द ही सैंपल लेकर जांच की जाएगी। इस दौरान एसएमओ डॉ. धर्मेन्द्र ने सभी लोगों को मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस महामारी को जागरूक रहकर ही फैलने से रोका जा सकता है।

