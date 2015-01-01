पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंगनबाड़ी वर्कराें काे संबाेधन:डोर-टू-डोर जाकर महिलाओं को पौष्टिक आहार की महत्ता बताएं आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स

नारनौल2 दिन पहले
आंगनबाड़ी वर्कराें काे संबाेधित करती परियाेजना अधिकारी सरला यादव।
  • ब्लाॅक रिसोर्स ग्रुप की बैठक में बोलीं परियोजना अधिकारी

नारनौल | महिला एवं बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी कार्यालय नारनौल शहरी में शुक्रवार पोषण अभियान के तहत ब्लाॅक रिसोर्स ग्रुप की बैठक हुई। इसमें परियोजना अधिकारी सरला यादव ने आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों को पोषण के उद्देश्य व सूत्रों की विस्तार से जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि पोषण अभियान का मुख्य उद्देश्य महिलाओं को पोषण आवश्यकता के प्रति जागरूक करना, गर्भावस्था जांच एवं पोषण देखभाल, स्तनपान, सही समय पर आहार एवं इसकी निरंतरता के प्रति जागरूक करना है।

उन्होंने आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों को एनीमिया या शरीर में खून की कमी को दूर करने के लिए आयरन सेवन एवं खाद्य पदार्थों के बारे में जानकारी देने, डोर-टू-डोर जाकर महिलाओं को पोषण संबंधी जानकारी देने के लिए कहा। सुपरवाइजर कांता, सुनीता, सीमा, लिपिक अशोक कुमार व सेवादार अमित भी मौके पर मौजूद रहे।

