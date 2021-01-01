पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:किसान आंदोलन के प्रति सरकार पर दमनकारी नीति अपनाने का आरोप, पीएम का पुतला जलाकर कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
सुनवाई नहीं होने से गुस्साए किसान संगठनों के सदस्य प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला फूंकते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुनवाई नहीं होने से गुस्साए किसान संगठनों के सदस्य प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला फूंकते हुए।
  • ऑल इंडिया किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन की जिला इकाई ने किया प्रदर्शन

ऑल इंडिया किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन की जिला इकाई ने शुक्रवार सरकार की दमनकारी नीतियों के खिलाफ चितवन वाटिका से महाबीर चौक तक प्रदर्शन किया, उसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का पुतला दहन किया गया।इस अवसर पर बलबीर सिंह ने कहा कि कृषि कानूनों व बिजली बिल-2020 को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर हजारों किसान हरियाणा तथा साथ लगते राज्यों से दिल्ली में एकत्रित हुए थे।

इन किसानों पर सरकारी ने लाठियां, आंसू गैस व वाटर कैनन दागे। सरकार की इस दमनात्मक कार्यवाही की निंदा करते हैं, हमारी मांग है कि इन काले कानूनों को रद्द किया जाए। जब तक इन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द नहीं किया जाता तब तक आन्दोलन आपसी भाईचारा व सद्भावना के साथ जारी रहेगा।

प्रदर्शन में जिला प्रधान अभयसिंह, अमरसिंह, मास्टर सुबेसिंह, सीताराम प्रधान, छाजूराम रावत, शेर सिंह धरसूं, बिजेंद्र सिंह, महावीर गोद उपस्थित थे।

