टॉस्क फाेर्स की बैठक:लिंगानुपात की स्थिति को दर्शाने के लिए आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों व गांव के सार्वजनिक स्थल पर लगेंगे गुड्डा-गुडिया बोर्ड

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
जिला टॉस्क फाेर्स की बैठक में बाेलते डीसी अजय कुमार ।
  • खराब लिंगानुपात वाले चार गांवों के नाम होंगे सार्वजनिक, दसवींं से पहले स्कूल छोड़ने वाली लड़कियोंं के परिजनों की काउंसिलिंग भी करेगा शिक्षा विभाग

जिला प्रशासन बेटी की शिक्षा, लिंगानुपात में सुधार की दिशा में पहले के मुकाबले अधिक सजगता के साथ जुटेगा। प्रशासन का यह प्रयास रहेगा कि कोई भी लड़की 10वीं कक्षा से पहले किसी भी सूरत में स्कूल न छोड़े। इसके लिए ऐसी बेटी के मां-बाप से मिलकर उन्हें समझाया जाएगा।

उनकी काउंसिलिंग करके यह बताया जाएगा कि बेटी की शिक्षा कितनी जरूरी है। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के अलावा गांव के ऐसे स्थान पर भी गुड्डा-गुडिया बोर्ड लगाए जाएंगे, जहां पर ग्राम सभा आदि होती हों, ताकि गांव के हर नागरिक को अपने गांव की लिंगानुपात की स्थिति का पता चले। साथ ही जिले के प्रत्येक खंड के सबसे खराब लिंगानुपात वाले 4 गांवों के नाम भी सार्वजनिक किए जाने की तैयारी चल रही है।

यह संकेत उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने मंगलवार लघु सचिवालय मेंं बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ की जिला टास्क फोर्स कमेटी की बैठक में दिए। इसमें पीएनडीटी की समीक्षा करते हुए उपायुक्त ने कहा कि फील्ड स्तर के आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर, आशा वर्कर व एएनएम को एक्टिव किया जाए ताकि वे गर्भवती महिलाओं को गर्भ में लिंग जांच व भ्रूण हत्या न करवाने और उनके स्वास्थ्य व पोषण के बारे में जागरूक कर सकें।

उन्होंने कहा कि कन्या भ्रूण हत्या जैसे कृत्योंं की सूचना देना हर इंसान का फर्ज है। ऐसा कृत्य करने वालोंं पर कड़ी नजर रखें। उन्होंने शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे यह सुनिश्चित करें कि कोई भी लड़की 10वीं कक्षा से पहले किसी भी सूरत में स्कूल न छोड़े। उनके मां-बाप से मिलकर उनकी काउंसिलिंग करें तथा यह सुनिश्चित करें कि जिला में कोई लड़की मैट्रिक पास करने से पहले स्कूल न छोड़े।

बैठक में उपायुक्त ने निर्देश दिए कि गुड्डा-गुडिया बोर्ड को आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के अलावा गांव के ऐसे स्थान पर भी लगाएं जहां पर ग्राम सभा आदि होती हों, ताकि गांव के हर नागरिक को अपने गांव की लिंगानुपात की स्थिति का पता चले। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि अगली बैठक में हर खंड के सबसे खराब लिंगानुपात वाले चार गांवों की सूची भी बनाकर लाएं।

पोषण अभियान के संबंध मेंं उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि जो बच्चे व बच्चियां कम हाइट के हैं तथा खून की कमी है उनके लिए महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ मिलकर सप्ताह मेंं एक दिन निर्धारित करके उन्हें सभी आवश्यक चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाएं।

इस बैठक में एसडीएम रणबीर सिंह, सीएमओ डॉ. अशोक कुमार, विभाग की कार्यक्रम अधिकारी लता शर्मा के अलावा अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना में अब 250 से लेकर 1.5 लाख तक 14 साल तक निवेश करना अनिवार्य। डीसी ने कहा कि सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना बेटियों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए बहुत ही अहम योजना है।

इस योजना के तहत जिला में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लड़कियों के खाते खुलवाए जाएं। सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के अंतर्गत पहले कम से कम प्रतिमाह एक हजार रुपए देने का प्रावधान था, जिसे अब कम करके 250 प्रतिमाह कर दिया गया है। इस योजना के अंतर्गत अब 250 से लेकर 1.5 लाख तक निवेश किए जा सकते हैं। योजना के अनुसार बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाने के 14 साल तक निवेश करना अनिवार्य है।

डीसी ने कहा कि सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के तहत 10 साल की आयु तक बेटी का बैंक अकाउंट खोला जा सकता है। अकाउंट का संचालन बेटी के माता-पिता या फिर अभिभावक के पास होगा। योजना का उद्देश्य लड़कियों को शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ाना है। इससे गरीब लोग बचत खाते में अपनी बेटी की पढ़ाई और शादी में होने वाले खर्च को आसानी से पूरा कर सकते हैं। इस योजना से लड़कियों को प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा और वह आगे बढ़ पाएंगी।

