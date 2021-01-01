पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानोंं के लिए योजना:बागवानी विभाग ‘पहले आओ-पहले पाओ’ के आधार पर देगा अनुदान

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बागवानी विभाग में चल रही विभिन्न स्कीमों के तहत किसानों को अनुदान का लाभ पहले आओ-पहले पाओ के आधार पर दिया जाएगा। जो किसान पहले आवेदन देगा उन्हें लाभ दिया जाएगा। आवेदन देने से पहलेे सभी किसानों को मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा पोर्टल पर अपनी फसल का पंजीकरण करवाना अनिवार्य है।

यह जानकारी देते हुए जिला बागवानी अधिकारी डॉ. प्रेम कुमार यादव ने बताया कि बागवानी से तात्पर्य बाग लगाने के साथ सब्जी उत्पाद, मशरूम व कंपोस्ट यूनिट, हाईटेक नर्सरी, व्यक्तिगत तालाब, नेट हाउस व पोली हाउस, मलचिंग, मधुमक्खी पालन, पैकिंग, कोल्ड स्टोर, बागवानी उपकरण, बांस पर खेती, आईपीएम/आईएनएम, प्याज भंडारण कक्ष, पैक हाऊस इत्यादि शामिल है। जिले में अमरूद, किन्नू, अनार, बेर की खेती प्रमुख है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्कीमों की अधिक जानकारी के लिए किसान ब्लाक स्तर पर संबधित ब्लॉक के उद्यान विकास अधिकारी कार्यालय में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

ब्लॉक नारनौल, नांगल चौधरी व निजामपुर में डॉ. सांवरमल चौधरी के मोबाइल नंबर-9579600685, ब्लॉक अटेली, कनीना व सीहमा में डॉ. राहुल कुमार के मोबाइल नंबर-9518121395 व ब्लॉक महेन्द्रगढ़ व सतनाली में शिव कुमार फील्ड सुपरवाइजर के मोबाइल नंबर-9772793101 पर संपर्क कर जानकारी ले सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा विभाग का एकीकृत बागवानी विकास केंद्र खंड कनीना के गांव सुन्दरह में स्थापित किया गया है। जहां पर बागवानी फसलों, संरक्षित खेती से संबंधित ट्रेनिंग करवाई जाती है। यहां पर 2160 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्र मे हाईटैक ग्रीन हाउस बना हुआ है।

यहां पर रोग रहित पौध तैयार की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि किसान बेमौसमी सब्जी की फसल लेकर ज्यादा मुनाफा कमा सकते हैं। किसानों को सब्जी की पौध 50 प्रतिशत अनुदान पर तैयार कर दी जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस संबंध में अन्य जानकारी के लिए बागवानी विशेषज्ञ डॉ. शमशेर सिंह के मोबाइल नंबर-9416905719 व ऑर्गेनिक विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रोहित सोनी के मोबाइल नंबर-7988984713 पर फोन कर जानकारी ले सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser