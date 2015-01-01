पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगजनी:घर में आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का घरेलू सामान व नकदी जलकर राख

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीहमा खंड के गांव नूनीकलां में एक घर के कमरे में आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया। पीड़ित व्यक्ति ने जिला प्रशासन से आर्थिक सहायता की गुहार लगाई है। मकान मालिक सुंदरलाल ने बताया कि सोमवार रात लगभग 12 बजे उनके घर के एक कमरे में अचानक आग लग गई, जिसमें 1 लाख 5 हजार रुपए नकद, गहने व कपड़े सहित लाखों रुपए का घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

उसने बताया कि जब कमरे में आग लगी तो वह घर के अन्य हिस्से में बने अन्य कमरे में परिवार सहित सो रहा था। जब तक उसे कमरे में आग लगने की सूचना मिली तब तक कमरे का सभी सामान जलकर राख हो गया था। ग्रामवासियों की सहायता से रात्रि को आग पर काबू पाया गया। पीड़ित ने बताया कि वह मजदूरी का कार्य करता है और एक ही कमरे में परिवार सहित गुजर-बसर करता है।

घर का सारा सामान भी उसी कमरे में था, जोकि आग लगने से जलकर राख हो गया। सुंदरलाल ने बताया कि वह दो दिन पूर्व ही एक लाख रुपए किसी व्यक्ति से उधार लेकर आया था, वे भी आग में जलकर राख हो गए। कमरे में आग लगने का कारण शार्ट सर्किट होना बताया जा रहा है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि वो बीपीएल की श्रेणी में आते हैं। अब उनके पास गुजारा करने के लिए कुछ नहीं बचा है। पीड़ित ने जिला प्रशासन से आर्थिक सहायता की गुहार लगाई हैं।

