लापरवाही:ऐसे कैसे रुकेगा कोरोना संक्रमण पेंशन के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस भी भूले बुजुर्ग

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारनाैल में पेंशन लेने के लिए डाकघर में लगी लाेगाें की भीड़ ।

शहर के प्रधान डाकघर में कोरोना का केस मिलने के बाद बंद किया गया बुढ़ापा पेंशन वितरण का कार्य 19 नवंबर से दोबारा शुरु कर दिया गया है। इस पेंशन वितरण के कार्य के दौरान डाकघर प्रबंधन की घोर लापरवाही के चलते पेंशनधारक पहले की तरह सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं कर रहे हैं।

डाकघर में शनिवार को पेंशन लेने आए सैकड़ों लोग एक-दूसरे से सटकर अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते देखे गए। ऐसे में डाकघर में दोबारा कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले मिलने से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

बता दें कि शहर के प्रधान डाकघर में नगर के 15 से अधिक वार्डों के बुजुर्गों, विकलांगों एवं विधवा महिलाओं को पेंशन वितरित की जाती है। इसी के तहत प्रधान डाकघर प्रबंधक ने अक्तूबर माह की पेंशन नवंबर के प्रथम सप्ताह में वितरित करने का कार्य शुरु किया था। इस दौरान पेंशन वितरण के पहले ही दिन प्रधान डाकघर प्रबंधक की घोर लापरवाही देखने को मिली थी।

पहले ही दिन पेंशन लेने आए बुजुर्गों के चेहरे पर ना तो मास्क लगा रखे थे और न ही उनके बीच सोशल डिस्टेंस था। जिसके परिणाम स्वरुप अगले ही दिन डाकघर में कोरोना संक्रमण के केस मिले थे।
कोराेना के केस मिलने पर बंद किया था डाकघर

कोरोना संक्रमण के केस मिलने पर प्रधान डाकघर प्रबंधन ने पेंशन वितरण के कार्य को बंद कर दिया था। अब प्रधान डाकघर प्रबंधन ने कई दिन बाद 19 नवंबर से दोबारा पेंशन वितरण का कार्य शुरु किया है, परंतु अब दोबारा भी डाकघर में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं की जा रही है।

इतना ही नहीं, कई बुजुर्ग महिलाओं के चेहरे पर मास्क भी नहीं था, जबकि डाकघर प्रबंधक की ओर से उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाने तथा मास्क लगाने के लिए कहने वाला डाकघर का कोई कर्मचारी नहीं था। लगता है कि डाकघर प्रबंधन पहले की घटना से सबक लेने को तैयार नहीं है।

