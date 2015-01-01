पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सैप्टिक टैंक व उससे निकलने वाला अवशिष्ट पदार्थ खुले में डाला गया तो देना पड़ेगा जुर्माना

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
जिला नगर आयुक्त डॉ. जेके आभीर ने कहा कि सैप्टिक टैंक व उससे निकलने वाला अवशिष्ट पदार्थ खुले में डाला गया तो टैंकर चालकों व मालिकों देना पड़ेगा जुर्माना साथ ही सैप्टिक टैंक से सीवरेेज उठाने वाले टैंकरों का पंजीकरण कराना भी अनिवार्य होगा। डॉ. अभीर आज अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में पालिकाओं में ट्रैक्टर पर जुड़े टैंकर से सैप्टिक टैंक को साफ करने तथा उनका तकनीकी आधार पर उचित निष्पादन करने के बारे में बैठक ली।

इस मौके पर कार्यकारी अभियंता, एचएसवीपी, पालिका अभियंता, नगर निकाय, कार्यकारी अभियंता/एसडीओ जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी, प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड की कमेटी बनाई गई है, जो संबंधित समस्याओं का समाधान करेगी तथा चालान संबंधी कार्यवाही करेगी। बैठक में बोलते हुए जिला नगर आयुक्त ने कहा कि शहरी क्षेत्रों के तहत सैप्टिक टैंक तथा उससे निकलने वाले अवशिष्ट को टैंकर चालकों व मालिकों द्वारा जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा संचालित सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में ले जाकर डाला जाए तथा उसको वहां पर एसटीपी रिकार्ड में दर्ज करवाकर रिकार्ड लें।

बाहर खुले में इस अवशिष्ट को ना फेंका जाए अन्यथा चालान काटते हुए पर्यावरण संरक्षण एवं प्रदूषण नियंत्रण एक्ट-1986 के तहत ऐसे टैंकर मालिकों के विरुद्ध जुर्माना लगाते हुए एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई जा सकती है। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सभी सैप्टिक टैंक से सीवरेेज उठाने वाले टैंकरों का उनके मालिक संबंधित नगर निकायों में अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा लें अन्यथा उनके चालान किए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तक नगर परिषद नारनौल में 4 ऐसे टैंकर रजिस्टर्ड हुए हैं। टैंकर मालिक किसी भी एसटीपी पर रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद सीवरेज खाली कर सकते हैं। उन्होंंने कमेटी सेे सैप्टिक के अनुमान के बारे में जानकारी ली। इस बैठक में नगर परिषद कार्यकारी अधिकारी केके यादव, सचिव अनिल कुमार, एमई सोहन सिंह, नगर पालिका महेंद्रगढ़, अटेली व कनीना से सचिव प्रदीप कुमार, जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग से एसडीओ अमित जैन, जेई दिनेश कुमार भी मौजूद रहे।

