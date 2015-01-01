पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वच्छता अभियान:शहर की सड़कों पर गंदगी या अंधेरा दिखे तो एप या वाट्सएप पर डालें फोटो, चंद घंटों में होगा समाधान

नारनौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारनाैल में जागरुकता पाेस्टर जारी करती नप चेयरपर्सन भारती सैनी।
  • सफाई व स्ट्रीट लाइट की शिकायतों के समाधान के लिए जागरुकता पोस्टर जारी
  • नप चेयरपर्सन का दावा- 3 घंटे में सफाई और 48 घंटे में ठीक होगी स्ट्रीट लाइट

शहर में अगर आपकी काॅलाेनी या गली-माेहल्ले में गंदगी फैली है या स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब है तो आप स्वच्छ हरियाणा एप या टोल फ्री नंबर 8307113197 पर वाट्सएप के जरिए फोटो सहित शिकायत कर समस्या का समाधान कर सकते हैं। शिकायत के 3 घंटे के अंदर सफाई हो जाएगी तथा 48 घंटे में स्ट्रीट लाइट ठीक हो जाएगी।

यह दावा नगर परिषद की चेयरपर्सन भारती सैनी ने सोमवार को शहर में सफाई व स्ट्रीट लाइटों की शिकायत के समाधान के लिए जागरुकता पोस्टर जारी करते हुए किया है। उनका कहना है कि शहर में सफाई व स्ट्रीट लाइटों के संदर्भ में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए यह अभियान शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत शहर के प्रत्येक वार्ड में ये पोस्ट लगाए जाएंगे, ताकि लोग इस संदर्भ में शिकायत दर्ज करा सकें।

इसके अलावा शहर के मुख्य मार्गों व जगहों पर बडे होर्डिंग्स, बैनर आदि भी लगाए जाएंगे। इन पोस्टरों, होर्डिंग्स व बैनर आदि पर स्वच्छ हरियाणा एप तथा नगर परिषद द्वारा जारी किए गया टोल फ्री नंबर 8307113197 के साथ-साथ सफाई रखने में कैसे आम जन सहयोग कर सकता है, इस बारे में विस्तार से अपील की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिवाली का त्योहार साफ सफाई व रोशनी का पर्व होता है।

इसके मद्देनजर आमजन इस अभियान में सहयोग करे और अपने मोबाइल में प्ले स्टोर में स्वच्छ हरियाणा एप डाउनलोड करें और गंदगी तथा स्ट्रीट लाइट की खराबी से संबंधित शिकायत फोटो सहित इस एप पर दर्ज कराएं। फोटो के साथ गंदगी के स्थान के बारे में जैसे शहर, वार्ड नंबर, मोहल्ला, गली आदि संपूर्ण पता भी दर्ज करें।

स्वच्छ हरियाणा एप के साथ साथ नगर परिषद ने अपने स्तर पर भी टोलफ्री नंबर 8307113197 जारी किया है। इस पर भी फोटो सहित शिकायत दर्ज करा सकते हैं। उनका कहना है कि शिकायत दर्ज होने के बाद 3 घंटे में गंदगी की सफाई हो जाएगी। अगर ऐसा नहीं होता है तो संबंधित सफाई कर्मचारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसी प्रकार शिकायत दर्ज होने के 48 घंटे के अंदर स्ट्रीट लाइट ठीक हो जाएगी।

तय समय में शिकायत का समाधान नहीं होने पर ठेकेदार पर 50 रुपए प्रति दिन जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। इसलिए लोग इस संदर्भ में जागरूकता का परिचय दें तथा शहर को स्वच्छ व सुंदर बनाने में सहयोग करें। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा है कि वे कूडा-कर्कट इधर-उधर ना फेंकने की बजाए निर्धारित स्थान पर ही डालें। गंदगी ना फैलाएं तथा औरों को भी साफ सफाई रखने के लिए प्रेरित करें।

प्लास्टिक थैलियों का इस्तेमाल न करें। उन्होंने कोविड-19 के प्रति भी सजग रहने की अपील की है। इस अवसर पर सोहनलाल एमई, सुनील हुडा एसआई, प्रवीण एकाउंटेंट, विकास शर्मा बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर, मोहनलाल शर्मा पार्षद, समाज सेवी संजय सैनी आदि भी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें