पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:पहले चरण में 177 किसानों की सूची महेंद्रगढ़ से सतनाली अनाजमंडी में हुई शिफ्ट, धरना किया समाप्त

सतनाली मंडी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आखिरकार दो दिन के धरने के बाद प्रशासन ने महेंद्रगढ़ अनाजमंडी में किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद के शैड्यूल को सतनाली अनाजमंडी में शिफ्ट कर ही दिया। अगर अधिकारियों की माने तो सतनाली क्षेत्र के किसानों के लिए खुशी की खबर है कि जिन किसानों का महेंद्रगढ़ अनाजमंडी में बाजरे खरीद का शेड्यूल जारी किया गया था।

उनमें से 177 किसानों की शेड्यूल सूची सतनाली अनाजमंडी में बाजरे बिक्री के लिए शिफ्ट कर दी गई है। इस तरह से अब 177 किसानों को बाजरे की बिक्री के लिए महेंद्रगढ़ अनाजमंडी में जाने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। अब ये 177 किसान सतनाली अनाजमंडी में पटवारी एवं निगरानी टीम की वेरिफिकेशन के बाद अपनी फसल बेच सकेंगे।

इससे पूर्व बाजरे की बिक्री से वंचित सतनाली क्षेत्र के लगभग 500 किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद जल्द सतनाली अनाजमंडी में ही करवाने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार से सतनाली अनाज मंडी में धरने पर बैठे किसानों ने फोन पर अधिकारियों से मिले आश्वासन पर गुरुवार को धरना समाप्त कर दिया।

किसानों ने बताया कि गुरुवार को धरने के तीसरे दिन फोन पर डीसी से समस्या के समाधान करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके उपरांत गुरुवार बाद दोपहर महेंद्रगढ़ मंडी के लिए जारी शेड्यूल किए गए सतनाली क्षेत्र के 177 किसानों का शैड्यूल सतनाली अनाज मंडी में बाजरा बिक्री के लिए शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।

किसानों के कागजातों को किया गया वेरिफाई

दूसरी ओर, सतनाली अनाजमंडी में बाजरा खरीद के लिए गुरुवार को भी 16 किसानों का रि-शेड्यूल जारी किया गया। री-शेड्यूलिंग सूचि में शामिल किसानों ने संबंधित पटवारी से वेरिफिकेशन रिपोर्ट आदि करवाने में जुटे रहे।

इसके अलावा खरीद प्रक्रिया में पारदर्शिता बरतने के लिए जिला उपायुक्त व उनके द्वारा गठित टीम द्वारा खरीद केंद्रों पर निगरानी रखी जा रही है। निगरानी टीम में डाॅ. विजय चोपड़ा, एडीओ कृषि विभाग डाॅ. सतप्रकाश एवं बिजली निगम के एसडीओ दीपक यादव ने री-शेड्यूल सूची में शामिल किसानों के दस्तावेज चैक किए। इससे पूर्व उन्होंने फिल्ड में जाकर किसान व फसल का जायजा भी लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें